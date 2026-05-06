M&S, Zara and H&M are just some of the brands embracing this viral denim trend that celebrities are loving right now

Two-tone jeans are the denim trend to embrace this season, and the high street is fully on board. From M&S to Zara and H&M, some of our favourite brands are putting their own spin on this viral denim trend, defined by contrasting panels or flattering side stripes.

Spotted on countless A-listers in recent months, including Amanda Seyfried, who wore a vintage pair of two-tone jeans, and Katie Holmes, seen in the Old Navy Side Stripe Jeans, this style seems to be everywhere. And it doesn't end there, with director and actress Chloë Sevigny also spotted in New York recently wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans with contrasting side stripes.

Fast becoming one of the key denim trends of 2026, it's no wonder that the high street is embracing this style of jeans. Zara's patchwork barrel-leg jeans have been cropping up on my social media feed, as well as M&S's wide-leg pair, so if you're looking to freshen up your spring capsule wardrobe, it's worth considering this viral style.

Article continues below

Our Two-Tone Jeans Favourites

M&S Two Toned Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans £46 at M&S These two-tone jeans will freshen up your best wide-leg jeans collection, and they're designed with a flattering high waist. They feature a mid-wash colour with a darker tone side panel for a playful edge. Zara Zw Collection Mid-Waist Patchwork Barrel Jeans £39.99 at Zara If you prefer the barrel-leg jean silhouette, this relaxed patchwork pair will work perfectly for you. Whether you pair with a crisp shirt or relaxed knits, these jeans add a playful flair to your collection. Per Una Two Tone High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans £48 at M&S Prefer straight-leg silhouettes? These high-waisted jeans feature a relaxed straight shape and a flattering high waist, plus they are made from pure cotton for a comfortable, breathable finish. M&S Premium High Rise Denim Trousers £48 at M&S The thin side-stripe and neat wide-leg silhouette of these jeans make them feel like a smarter, more polished choice than other designs. Plus, they are made from a soft, premium cotton for a breathable finish. Mango Low-Rise Jeans With Contrast Stripe - Women £49.99 at Mango If you want to try out this trend, and you're on the hunt for everyday denim styles that you can wear on repeat, this style from Mango is the ultimate find. Their slouchy shape will pair with your best white trainers seamlessly. Selfridges Low Loose Decon Wide-Leg Demin Jeans £120 at Selfridges You can't go wrong with investing in a pair of Levi's, and this slouchy pair can be styled with a variety of outfits. Try contrasting their wide-leg design with a neatly fitted blazer.

The two-tone jean trend isn't entirely new, and it last gained traction around 2017 when contrast panel jeans and reworked vintage styles started appearing across both designer and high-street collections. Whilst it never fully disappeared, we've seen a rise in its popularity in 2026 with brands embracing its playful appeal.

Not only does it offer a unique and stylish take on classic denim, but this denim style can actually be very flattering. The placement of the contrasting panels or side-stripe can contour and elongate the body in a way that block coloured denim styles don't usually do. With plenty of our favourite brands embracing this trend, now's the time to shop it.