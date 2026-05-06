M&S, Zara and H&M are just some of the brands embracing this viral denim trend that celebrities are loving right now
The two-tone jeans fashion trend will freshen up your denim collection
Two-tone jeans are the denim trend to embrace this season, and the high street is fully on board. From M&S to Zara and H&M, some of our favourite brands are putting their own spin on this viral denim trend, defined by contrasting panels or flattering side stripes.
Spotted on countless A-listers in recent months, including Amanda Seyfried, who wore a vintage pair of two-tone jeans, and Katie Holmes, seen in the Old Navy Side Stripe Jeans, this style seems to be everywhere. And it doesn't end there, with director and actress Chloë Sevigny also spotted in New York recently wearing a pair of straight-leg jeans with contrasting side stripes.
Fast becoming one of the key denim trends of 2026, it's no wonder that the high street is embracing this style of jeans. Zara's patchwork barrel-leg jeans have been cropping up on my social media feed, as well as M&S's wide-leg pair, so if you're looking to freshen up your spring capsule wardrobe, it's worth considering this viral style.Article continues below
Our Two-Tone Jeans Favourites
These two-tone jeans will freshen up your best wide-leg jeans collection, and they're designed with a flattering high waist. They feature a mid-wash colour with a darker tone side panel for a playful edge.
The two-tone jean trend isn't entirely new, and it last gained traction around 2017 when contrast panel jeans and reworked vintage styles started appearing across both designer and high-street collections. Whilst it never fully disappeared, we've seen a rise in its popularity in 2026 with brands embracing its playful appeal.
Not only does it offer a unique and stylish take on classic denim, but this denim style can actually be very flattering. The placement of the contrasting panels or side-stripe can contour and elongate the body in a way that block coloured denim styles don't usually do. With plenty of our favourite brands embracing this trend, now's the time to shop it.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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