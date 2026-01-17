Bored of your jeans outfits? Amanda Seyfried's just backed this statement denim trend for spring 2026
It's a bold look that we expect to see a lot more of in the coming months
January is a confusing time in the style stakes, but experimenting with jeans and new denim pieces is perfect for the time of year and low-dipping temperatures. And Amanda Seyfried embodied this aesthetic this week as she stepped out in Manhattan in a pair of side-stripe panel jeans and a luxe boucle jacket.
Delivering a high-low mix the actress paired straight-leg, mid wash blue jeans with a pair of directional, kitten-heeled slingback black shoes and a snug, vintage-inspired collared jacket. The textured black jacket featured silver thread detailing, adding a sense of polish and occasion to her look, that was ultimately laidback, thanks to her mix-toned jeans.
While straight leg jeans are undoubtably the smartest of the denim silhouettes, the lighter wash of Amanda's true blues delivered a relaxed feel, and the slightly darker side stripe offered a quirky and trendy finish to the ensemble overall.
Amanda Seyfried gives a nod to one of this season's newest denim trends
‘If you’re looking for a way to smarten up your jeans for day to day, a pair with added detail such as Amanda Seyfried’s side stripe style is a great way to add polish to laid back denim,' explains fashion editor and denim expert, Antonia Kraskowski.
'Embellished denim is set to be another popular denim trend this year and this subtle nod to it will tick the style boxes. It also adds an element of ‘borrowed from the boys’ and makes a nod to Yves Saint Laurent’s timeless Le Smoking look. To elevate this aesthetic, try styling your side stripe jeans with a crisp white shirt in a slightly oversized fit or a classic black blazer and t-shirt combination for an insouciant, stylish outfit.'
A side stripe jean is quite a new one for the denim trends 2026, but don't underestimate this style, it's one we suspect we're going to see a lot more of in the months to come, as we look for new ways to update our favourite silhouettes.
Get the look
A flip on Amanda's pair, these wide-leg jeans actually have a darker body and lighter side stripe. The mid-wash hue makes them an ideal choice to gently glide you towards spring looks, while the lighter side panel adds a lovely contrast that will make teaming them with cosy, cream cable knit sweaters an absolute breeze. As the weather warms, swap in for white t-shirts and your best white trainers.
With a sharp colour balance of mid and indigo blue hues and a gently flared silhouette, this is a pair of jeans that will get you noticed this season. Paired with heels or a pair of ankle boots for added polish, treat side-panel jeans as the statement element of your look, crafting the rest of your outfit around it with simple, yet reliable basics, such as a white shirt and tailored blazer.
Fusing two denim trends in one, this M&S pair of side panel jeans are cut to a barrel leg jean shape, still one of the most popular silhouettes of the season. The light main, with darker side stripe echoes the same look as Amanda Seyfried's pair, but with added directionality, thanks to the fuller cut across the thigh area. The tapered hem makes these ideals for wearing with flatter shoes.
Offering a sportier take on this denim trend, British clothing brand, Mint Velvet have these chic jeans with white side stripe. The drawstring waist leans into the relaxed feel, but it's easy to give them a smarter, more polished finish with a sharply tailored blazer.
Amanda's black boucle jacket feels practical yet elevated. The striking piece is reminiscent of Chanel's classic fabric, and the neatly tailored waist, with gently peplumed hem definitely feels like it could be from a French fashion house. A boucle or trophy jacket is the chicest way to up-style denim.
In-keeping with the look and feel of her polished jacket, Amanda finished her look with a pair of slingback, black kitten heels, a style that became popular for autumn/winter, but one that we're certain will still be stepping out as part of the spring/summer shoe trends 2026.
While your best skinny jeans and favourite wide-legs certainly still have a home in your winter capsule wardrobe, if you're looking to add a fresh feel to your denim collection, a side stripe jean is the latest look to turn heads of fashion fans.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Characterised by a side, contrasting panel stripe on both outer legs of the jeans, we have seen this look on every denim silhouette, so whatever the best jeans for your body shape are, you'll be able to find some true blues in this new and novel style.
A statement look, let your denim be the focal point of your outfit, building the rest of the look from timeless staples, such as leather jackets, great white t-shirts, or tucked-in blouses, to really show off that leg-lengthening side detail.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.