Bored of your jeans outfits? Amanda Seyfried's just backed this statement denim trend for spring 2026

January is a confusing time in the style stakes, but experimenting with jeans and new denim pieces is perfect for the time of year and low-dipping temperatures. And Amanda Seyfried embodied this aesthetic this week as she stepped out in Manhattan in a pair of side-stripe panel jeans and a luxe boucle jacket.

Delivering a high-low mix the actress paired straight-leg, mid wash blue jeans with a pair of directional, kitten-heeled slingback black shoes and a snug, vintage-inspired collared jacket. The textured black jacket featured silver thread detailing, adding a sense of polish and occasion to her look, that was ultimately laidback, thanks to her mix-toned jeans.

While straight leg jeans are undoubtably the smartest of the denim silhouettes, the lighter wash of Amanda's true blues delivered a relaxed feel, and the slightly darker side stripe offered a quirky and trendy finish to the ensemble overall.

Amanda Seyfried gives a nod to one of this season's newest denim trends

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘If you’re looking for a way to smarten up your jeans for day to day, a pair with added detail such as Amanda Seyfried’s side stripe style is a great way to add polish to laid back denim,' explains fashion editor and denim expert, Antonia Kraskowski.

'Embellished denim is set to be another popular denim trend this year and this subtle nod to it will tick the style boxes. It also adds an element of ‘borrowed from the boys’ and makes a nod to Yves Saint Laurent’s timeless Le Smoking look. To elevate this aesthetic, try styling your side stripe jeans with a crisp white shirt in a slightly oversized fit or a classic black blazer and t-shirt combination for an insouciant, stylish outfit.'

A side stripe jean is quite a new one for the denim trends 2026, but don't underestimate this style, it's one we suspect we're going to see a lot more of in the months to come, as we look for new ways to update our favourite silhouettes.

Get the look

While your best skinny jeans and favourite wide-legs certainly still have a home in your winter capsule wardrobe, if you're looking to add a fresh feel to your denim collection, a side stripe jean is the latest look to turn heads of fashion fans.

Characterised by a side, contrasting panel stripe on both outer legs of the jeans, we have seen this look on every denim silhouette, so whatever the best jeans for your body shape are, you'll be able to find some true blues in this new and novel style.

A statement look, let your denim be the focal point of your outfit, building the rest of the look from timeless staples, such as leather jackets, great white t-shirts, or tucked-in blouses, to really show off that leg-lengthening side detail.