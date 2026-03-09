My favourite fisherman sandals from Zara are back for summer - only this time in trending suede

When it comes to summer sandals, Zara gets my vote every time. I have three favourite pairs, each of which I've got in several colours, because they're just so affordable, versatile, and crucially, comfortable.

You'll no doubt have seen the £28 criss cross sandals that have been available in every colour and print possible over the years, and I can personally recommend the double buckle sandals too. But most stylish of all, if you ask me, is Zara's incredibly sleek take on fisherman sandals.

Very Saint Laurent-inspired, these strappy caged sandals look much more expensive than high street. After much searching, I found the black version in my size back in 2024, then was only too happy to head to the checkout when they landed online in white last summer. Who knew I needed another pair for 2026? Zara did.

My favourite Zara summer sandals

Zara Leather Cage Sandals £49.99 at Zara A bit more expensive than the Zara Multi-Strap Sandals from last year, these sandals are made from super soft suede. The neutral colour will go with everything from jeans to linen trousers and floral dresses, plus they're a lot sturdier than most of my other summer sandals. I find these are true to size, but don't be afraid to go up if you're between sizes, as the buckle will keep them securely on your foot. I just checked in-store availability, and they're not available nearby, so my advice is add to basket ASAP!

What I really love about these chic sandals is that they feel like a huge step towards summer, but actually, your foot is really covered up. So you can postpone that pedicure for now!

I don't know about you, but I absolutely cannot get enough of suede at the moment, from handbags to trench coats. Worried about our wonderfully unpredictable weather? A good suede protector spray like this one will keep your sandals safe from April showers.

Shop more Zara sandals

Zara Double-Buckle Leather Sandals £39.99 at Zara Again, I think I have these sandals in all the colours Zara has done so far, but I am going to need these suede ones in my collection. Brown is a much softer alternative to black, and this footbed is more comfortable than some sandals that will cost you twice the price. Zara Flat Leather Sandals With Criss-Cross Straps £27.99 at Zara These slip on sandals are a Zara icon. Gold will add a bit of glitz and glamour to your warm weather outfits, and they're just so undeniably easy to wear. They fit into tiny handbags as well (I know, I've done it!) so they're great for taking to a wedding as your dancing shoes when you've had enough of your heels. Zara Flat Cage Sandals £35.99 at Zara ,These caught my eye when I was scrolling through the Zara site. Aren't they perfect for putting a spring spin on jeans and a blazer outfits? They're available in UK sizes 2 to 9 and the T-strap gives them a vintage feel. Check out our Zara size guide if you need help finding the right fit.

It can be difficult to find comfortable sandals, especially when Zara doesn't have customer reviews on the website, but trust me on this, the leather cage sandals are a high street steal.

