My favourite fisherman sandals from Zara are back for summer - only this time in trending suede

Don't wait for the weather to warm up - these will sell out soon

Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News
Zara LEATHER CAGE SANDALS
(Image credit: Zara)
When it comes to summer sandals, Zara gets my vote every time. I have three favourite pairs, each of which I've got in several colours, because they're just so affordable, versatile, and crucially, comfortable.

You'll no doubt have seen the £28 criss cross sandals that have been available in every colour and print possible over the years, and I can personally recommend the double buckle sandals too. But most stylish of all, if you ask me, is Zara's incredibly sleek take on fisherman sandals.

My favourite Zara summer sandals

What I really love about these chic sandals is that they feel like a huge step towards summer, but actually, your foot is really covered up. So you can postpone that pedicure for now!

I don't know about you, but I absolutely cannot get enough of suede at the moment, from handbags to trench coats. Worried about our wonderfully unpredictable weather? A good suede protector spray like this one will keep your sandals safe from April showers.

Shop more Zara sandals

It can be difficult to find comfortable sandals, especially when Zara doesn't have customer reviews on the website, but trust me on this, the leather cage sandals are a high street steal.

