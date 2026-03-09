'Thank you for sticking with me': Lorraine Kelly addresses fans as show absent from the daytime schedule

Loose Women is also notably absent from the daily TV line up

ITV has been going through a time of significant change in recent months, with drastic cuts made to the daytime TV schedule.

These have seen fan-favourite shows including Loose Women and Lorraine have their airtime halved. Both series have had their running time cut from one hour to 30 minutes, and both now only air for just 30 weeks of the year.

Lorraine has already been absent from her show recently due to health issues, and will now be on an extended hiatus along with the Loose Women ladies.

Addressing viewers through Instagram, Lorraine shared a video thanking viewers for their well wishes as she recovered from a "bad lurgy."

She continues, "I will be off for a good few weeks, not because I'm not well, but because of course there's been changes to the show, and we now do 30 weeks a year."

Suggesting she wouldn't see those tuning in "for a wee while," Lorraine thanked fans for their ongoing support.

"I want to thank you for sticking with me through all the changes, and I hope to see you when I'm back on air. I never take it for granted, and I really, really appreciate you tuning in."

She concludes with a simple, "Thanks so, so much."

It was Kaye Adams who first announced Loose Women would be taking a temporary hiatus, during the episode of the show that aired on Friday, March 6.

Jane Moore interrupted conversation on the show as she initially appeared to become tearful, dabbing at her eyes. However, she quickly revealed this was due to hay fever symptoms and not because she was upset.

Kaye then moved in to say, "I thought you were getting a bit tearful! There is a reason to get tearful, it's your last Loose Women for a few weeks."

She continued, "We will be back next month. Until then, take care, have a fabulous weekend and Easter, and we'll see you very soon."

From Tuesday, March 10, this change to the schedule is to make room for ITV's Cheltenham Festival coverage, which will take Loose Women's weekday slot for the remainder of the week.

When the Cheltenham Festival coverage finishes at the end of the week, both shows will remain off air, likely to reflect the fact they both only run for 30 weeks of the year, as pointed out by Lorraine.

With Lorraine off air, Good Morning Britain is set to run for a further 30 minutes, finishing at 10am.

Although no firm date has been given for both shows to return, it is known they will remain absent for a number of weeks.

