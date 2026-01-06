Kate Garraway has a new role at Good Morning Britain amid ITV budget cuts

The drastic cuts to daytime Television at ITV shocked both industry professionals and viewers of the beloved shows affected.

As part of the budget shake-up, it's thought that 220 jobs at the station could've been lost. Lorraine Kelly has been vocal about the changes, with her series being one of the shows most affected.

Lorraine has been cut from an hour to 30 minutes, and will only air for 30 weeks of the year. The presenter has expressed concern that audiences might not keep tuning in because of the alterations.

Loose Women has also been affected, remaining in its current slot, but also only airing for 30 weeks of the year.

Now, viewers have noticed daytime favourite Kate Garraway stepping into a new role at Good Morning Britain, as the budget cuts become even more noticeable to audiences.

The 58-year-old presenter is GMB's main news presenter, but is now also hosting the London news updates as well as her regular role.

One viewer who noticed Kate's dual role pointed out that the editing of the presenter in the two roles didn't look quite right - she was shown in one place in the studio, before rapidly appearing in a different spot the next moment.

They wrote on social media platform X (formerly Twitter,) "The main news presenter today is Kate Garraway, who also now presents the London News updates."

"The edit shows Kate back at the main desk right after the London bulletin."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another viewer questioned why the regular presenter wasn't back in the London bulletin role, and why Kate had taken over their duties.

Also writing on X, they shared, "I thought it was the regional London presenter that does the bulletins during GMB?"

Former This Morning editor, Martin Frizell, openly spoke out against the brutal cuts made by ITV, when they were first announced.

The husband of former ITV daytime presenter, Fiona Phillips, Martin stepped back as editor of the long-running show in 2024, to care for Fiona after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Writing on Instagram, Martin said that daytime shows affected by the cuts were "more important than just ratings ponies," stating, "they can change lives and do! No other daytime channel has had such impact."

In conversation with The Standard, Lorraine Kelly expanded on her concerns for the future of her show, detailing how she's been diversifying her career.

"Hopefully the audience will still stay with us," she says of the changes to her series, adding, "because that's the most important thing to me, is you know, that the audience are still enjoying what I do.

"The fact that people are so kind and they still watch after all these years and when I go out and about, people greet me like their friend, which is really, really lovely," she says.

As well as making a return to radio over Christmas, covering for Jeremy Vine on BBC Radio 2, Lorraine has filmed a three-part travel series on Norway.

Set to air this month on Channel 4, the presenter is optimistic about the future and the potential for more travel shows. "If this works, maybe we’ll do more," she says, adding, "We’ll just see, just see what happens."