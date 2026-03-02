Do you love Prue Leith’s vibrant style? You might be surprised by who buys her clothes

Prue Leith is known for both her vibrant style and personality, and the way she speaks so candidly about her personal life.

The star has recently shared intimate details of her 13-year affair with her first husband, Rayne Kruger, and also spoken openly about using testosterone gel to maintain intimacy in later life with her second husband, John Playfair.

When it comes to her exuberant clothing style, Prue is known for wearing brightly coloured pieces, and refusing to dampen down her colourful ensembles to fade into the background as she ages.

You'd be forgiven for thinking that as the presenter, who "positively loves attention," owns such an eye-catching wardrobe that matches her persona, she'd carefully select all her clothes herself - but this is actually far from the case.

During an appearance on Virgin Radio, the self-confessed "egotist, exhibitionist and show off" told Chris Evans that she "hates" shopping, and one person in her life buys all her clothes for her: Her husband, John Playfair.

John, a former fashion designer, instantly recognised his wife's love of colour when they met. "But he's always pushed me to like it more," Prue explains.

She continues, "So he buys all my clothes, which is lovely because I hate shopping. So he buys everything I wear."

Prue also used to have clothes specially selected to reflect her colourful style when she was a presenter on Bake Off, and was allowed to take some "hand outs" home with her from the show.

Now she has departed the series, Prue sighs, "No more free clothes from Bake Off."

Prue has also recently opened up about her sense of style during an appearance on Begin Again with Davina McCall.

During the segment, Davina revealed that as soon as she hit menopause she felt "invisible."

"So many women say that," agreed Prue, who also pointed out that as many women often begin dampening down the vibrancy of their clothes at the same time.

For that reason, Prue is refusing to become invisible and makes a point of wanting to be seen. "It's so crazy," she says, continuing, "some women say, 'I used to wear red, I love red, but I've turned 50 and now wouldn't dream of it.'"

Prue also continues to wear colour because "Older women need colour more than young girls, we need a bit of help."

"Black is a great colour," she explains, adding, "it makes you look slim and elegant, but how about adding a big red rose? Or a big coloured scarf?"

She comments that while a lot of people choose to wear black, seeing a person in a sea of black wearing some colour changes the whole landscape. "It can look like a picture, like Constable," she says.