18 anti-trend staples to buy if 'Love Story' has you falling for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's minimalist style all over again

CBK's look is the blueprint for midlife elegance

Three images of Sarah Pidgeon on the set of &quot;American Love Story&quot;
Sarah Pidgeon on the set of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
(Image credit: Getty Images)
'Timeless' is a word we use a lot in the world of fashion, but it really does sum up the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style best. The proof? Every single item of clothing I've come across while researching this piece would look just as good today as it did when she was thrust into the spotlight in the 1990s.

A true pioneer of the capsule wardrobe, Carolyn knew what worked for her and stuck with it. Anyone who was there at the time will no doubt remember her as the style icon she was. From the slinky Narciso Rodriguez wedding dress she chose when marrying John F. Kennedy Jr., to the oval sunglasses she so often wore when out and about in New York, she had her own anti-trend style that was the epitome of effortlessly chic.

Pencil skirt & knee-high boots

John F. Kennedy Jr. and bride Carolyn Bessette Kennedy stand in front of their apartment in Tribecca

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Signature accessories

10/18/1997-New York, NY: John F. Kennedy Jr. walks along a New York City street with wife Carolyn Bessette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jeans & boots

Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy 10 October, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The perfect winter coat

Carolyn Bessette, 15 March, 1997

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An unexpected print

Carolyn Bessette in New York 16 July, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A monomochrome masterclass

Carolyn Bessette Kennedy poses for a picture at the Annual Fundraising Gala March 9, 1999 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is available in the UK on Disney+. New episodes are released weekly on Fridays.

