18 anti-trend staples to buy if 'Love Story' has you falling for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's minimalist style all over again

'Timeless' is a word we use a lot in the world of fashion, but it really does sum up the late Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's style best. The proof? Every single item of clothing I've come across while researching this piece would look just as good today as it did when she was thrust into the spotlight in the 1990s.

A true pioneer of the capsule wardrobe, Carolyn knew what worked for her and stuck with it. Anyone who was there at the time will no doubt remember her as the style icon she was. From the slinky Narciso Rodriguez wedding dress she chose when marrying John F. Kennedy Jr., to the oval sunglasses she so often wore when out and about in New York, she had her own anti-trend style that was the epitome of effortlessly chic.

The new Ryan Murphy show Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette tells the story of her romance, but also her career at Calvin Klein, where she rose from sales assistant to director of publicity. The brand no doubt encouraged her love of minimalism - her wardrobe was always pared-back with no logos, and few prints or bright colours. She wore little or no jewellery, and she stuck to trusted labels like Prada and Yohji Yamamoto.

Sarah Pidgeon (pictured, top, filming scenes for the show) portrays Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy in the series, and not only is it beautiful to watch her whirlwind romance with JFK Jr. (played by Paul Anthony Kelly), but her outfits have been stunningly accurate.

Feeling nostalgic for the 90s? I've been shopping to find the best ways to recreate the look. Minimalism is back to the max at the moment, thanks to high-end brands like Toteme and The Row, but the high street has got some amazing options, too.

Pencil skirt & knee-high boots

Signature accessories

Jeans & boots

The perfect winter coat

An unexpected print

A monomochrome masterclass

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is available in the UK on Disney+. New episodes are released weekly on Fridays.