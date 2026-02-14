Jump to category:
Michelle Pfeiffer has found the perfect suede Chelsea boots to complement straight-leg jeans

The actress used a timeless footnote to finish her off-duty outfit

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
A headshot of michelle pfeiffer
(Image credit: Getty Images)
While I love keeping up with the latest must-have buys and hottest new trends, I’m also a firm believer that sometimes, keeping things simple with understated and classic pieces can look all the more chic.

A perfect example of timeless style is one of Michelle Pfeiffer’s hero looks from last year, which the star shared on social media. The iconic actress wore a very relaxed and down-to-earth kind of look, which featured a chunky black roll neck jumper, some blue straight-leg jeans, and a pair of black oversized sunglasses that added just a hint of Hollywood glamour to her ensemble.

She pulled it all together beautifully with a pair of tan-coloured suede Chelsea boots. The chunky footwear added some oomph to her low-key separates and made a perfect pairing for her straight cut denim, and it’s a look I will be bookmarking to see me through the last long weeks of winter in style.

Michelle’s combination is like a masterclass in off-duty dressing, and if you love it as much as I do, you can find some very similar pieces below.

Shop the Look

It can be tricky to find the perfect shoe to sit well with trousers and jeans that fall at the ankle, but Michelle's choice of boots worked perfectly with her blue denim.

The rich tan colour is a lovely neutral hue that will buddy up with most colours and prints too, so you will get plenty of wear out of your chunky footwear. The caramel tone will team nicely with other brown shades like chocolate and oatmeal, but will also work well to tone down brighter hues like navy, green and purple. Buy your boots now, and I promise you'll be wearing them on repeat for years to come.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

