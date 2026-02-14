Michelle Pfeiffer has found the perfect suede Chelsea boots to complement straight-leg jeans
The actress used a timeless footnote to finish her off-duty outfit
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Daily (Mon-Sun)
woman&home Daily
Get all the latest beauty, fashion, home, health and wellbeing advice and trends, plus all the latest celebrity news and more.
Monthly
woman&home Royal Report
Get all the latest news from the Palace, including in-depth analysis, the best in royal fashion, and upcoming events from our royal experts.
Monthly
woman&home Book Club
Foster your love of reading with our all-new online book club, filled with editor picks, author insights and much more.
Monthly
woman&home Cosmic Report
Astrologer Kirsty Gallagher explores key astrological transits and themes, meditations, practices and crystals to help navigate the weeks ahead.
While I love keeping up with the latest must-have buys and hottest new trends, I’m also a firm believer that sometimes, keeping things simple with understated and classic pieces can look all the more chic.
A perfect example of timeless style is one of Michelle Pfeiffer’s hero looks from last year, which the star shared on social media. The iconic actress wore a very relaxed and down-to-earth kind of look, which featured a chunky black roll neck jumper, some blue straight-leg jeans, and a pair of black oversized sunglasses that added just a hint of Hollywood glamour to her ensemble.
She pulled it all together beautifully with a pair of tan-coloured suede Chelsea boots. The chunky footwear added some oomph to her low-key separates and made a perfect pairing for her straight cut denim, and it’s a look I will be bookmarking to see me through the last long weeks of winter in style.
Michelle’s combination is like a masterclass in off-duty dressing, and if you love it as much as I do, you can find some very similar pieces below.
A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
Editor's pick
This brown suede pair look almost identical to Michelle's timeless boots, and will make the perfect everyday pairing for your favourite jeans or wide leg trousers.
If you miss wearing your Birkenstock sandals over winter, you can get all the comfort and style with this weather-ready boot version from the much-loved brand.
The super soft and stretchy fabric makes these straight-leg jeans some of the most comfortable jeans available, and there are 4 other wearable washes to choose from, too.
Oversized frames are one of this season's biggest sunglasses trends, and this jumbo pair will show it off nicely while protecting your eyes with polarised lenses
It can be tricky to find the perfect shoe to sit well with trousers and jeans that fall at the ankle, but Michelle's choice of boots worked perfectly with her blue denim.
The rich tan colour is a lovely neutral hue that will buddy up with most colours and prints too, so you will get plenty of wear out of your chunky footwear. The caramel tone will team nicely with other brown shades like chocolate and oatmeal, but will also work well to tone down brighter hues like navy, green and purple. Buy your boots now, and I promise you'll be wearing them on repeat for years to come.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.