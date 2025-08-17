You asked: Are Birkenstocks comfortable? I've worn mine all over the world, here's why they're always on my packing list

Having worked in the fashion industry for twenty years, when it comes to trending items, I always approach with caution. As a savvy shopper, I know that just because a style is trending, it doesn't mean it's easy to wear, but when it comes to whether Birkenstocks are comfortable, I don't hesitate in my reply, although my answer does come with a caveat.

One of the biggest shoe trends of 2025, Birkenstock, has remained a much-loved brand by style lovers and celebrities alike. The slip-on shoe has a handful of core styles that have found their way into fashionable wardrobes, and while they started life with a much more 'practical' reputation, Birkenstock have managed to carve out a space as a fashion must-have.

Are Birkenstocks worth it? You just have to look at the way the shoe is flying off the shelves to know that shoppers (and me) feel overwhelmingly that the answer is yes. With an anatomical footbed, Birkenstock were probably the first actual comfortable sandal I ever purchased, and as someone who adopted them before they were 'cool', I've stuck with the style through thick and thin.

Wear them in

But like I said, are Birkenstocks comfortable? Yes. But it's not that straightforward.

When you look at the footbed of a Birkenstock sandal, you will instantly notice that it isn't like your other shoes. Generally speaking, whether it's a pair of sandals or trainers, the insole of the shoe will be flat, and on shoes, often removable, whereas on a pair of Birkenstocks, you have what is known as an anatomical footbed.

Coined in the 1930s, the phrase was first used to describe the brand's insoles that essentially mimic the shape of your foot as if you were standing on sand, and support the bumps, grooves and curves of your soles. Crafted from a cork base, this defined footbed is made to a standardised silhouette, and this is where the complicated bit comes in.

Are Birkenstocks comfortable? Yes, but you have to wear them in, because that standardised, anatomical insole has to wear and mould to your feet. And that stage is hard work and can be a little bit painful, but once you've done it. They're glorious, and you'll slip yours on for any and every outing you can.

Are Birkenstocks comfortable for all day wear?

Birkenstocks once worn in are perfectly comfortable for all-day wear, and I have been known to do long days, hikes, and even travel in them, as I think they're a comfortable option for what to wear on a plane, as they slip on and off with ease for airport checks and long-haul flights.

But before you get to the living in them at every opportunity stage, you have to break them in; that part is essential for making sure your Birkenstocks are comfortable.

When you first put your Birkenstocks on and wear them for a substantial amount of time (like I did, because it was many years ago, and I didn't know any better), there can be discomfort, as the footbed learns the shape of your feet and adapts accordingly. This will take several outings, and learn from my mistakes, do this process slowly. Wear them around the house, a short trip to the shops etc, don't head out for a day in town, because in the early days, you will regret it.

While thick socks work when getting your Dr Martens to be comfortable, I do not recommend this tactic with Birkenstocks because you need those sandals to get to know your feet, with nothing in between. This process will take several wears, but once those insoles and your feet are well-acquainted, let's just say they'll be the best of friends.

A word of warning, I have had the same pair of Birkenstocks for years, and before those I wore my other pair until I couldn't be seen in public in them anymore, together we travelled the world, but each summer I found, after they languished at the back of the wardrobe, I had to give them a couple of small wears to reacquaint my foot with the defined sole, so just remember there is a little bit of work to do after a long break too.

Are Birkenstocks Comfortable - the different style contenders

There are a handful of core Birkenstock styles, and it is this consistency that has kept shoppers coming back. Because, despite updating colourways and adding some more directional styles, there's one thing you can guarantee is that Birkenstocks have consistency. Once you know your size, the cut you feel most supported in, a second or third purchase becomes easy.

In my professional opinion, there are four main Birkenstock styles to know: Gizeh (my personal favourite), a style that is more closely related to the flipflop in terms of its toe post design. Arizona, the current hottest buy, this slip-on sandal features a double strap across the foot for great support and also comes in a trendy larger buckle design. The Madrid, a single strap slip-on, offering the same cork, anatomical footbed, but a more open foot and the Boston clogs - they have more of a slipper aesthetic, but as shoppers have become braver with how to style Birkenstock clogs, they've become a popular, all-day shoe.

While practicality and ergonomics remain at the heart of the brand, Birkenstock has capitalised on its fashion currency by adding a more directional range called Papillio by Birkenstock. It's retailed on the main site but it's where you'll find more directional platform or wedge pieces. They still use the same anatomical footbed that the brand is famous for, but the aesthetics are a little more fashion-forward.

Recommended Birkenstock styles

Final Verdict: Are Birkenstocks comfortable

Without a doubt, my answer is yes. My Birkenstocks and I have had many adventures, particularly when travelling. With limited packing space and long days of exploring ahead, you best believe I'm only taking shoes that can handle the pace and ensure I can do it all over again the next day.

There's no doubt the brand has become more stylish over the years, and as its fashion credentials grew, so did the product range, but it's clear that they have stayed true to the essence of the brand, which is that supportive footbed and you can tell that every shoe in the collection is born out of that desire to provide excellent all day comfort.

A smart casual choice, Birkenstocks are comfortable enough for all day commuting, running errands or travelling, and with an ever-increasing selection, there is bound to be a pair that fits in with your look and lifestyle. Just remember to wear them in, and then enjoy them at every opportunity.