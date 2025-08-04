Can you tell these aren’t Birkenstocks? These affordable lookalikes are seriously convincing
Love Birkenstocks, but not the price?
Birkenstock dupes are everywhere this summer - great news if you love the iconic German footwear but aren’t keen on spending over £100 on seasonal sandals. While Birkenstocks have exploded in popularity, the truth is that not everyone wants to (or can) splurge on sandals they might only wear for a few months of the year.
I’ll happily argue (until I’m blue in the face, if needed) that Birkenstocks are worth it, but if that's not an option, you can still achieve the look of the season without blowing your budget.
Whether you’re curious about roadtesting the Birkenstock style before committing to the real thing or just looking for stylish, budget-friendly alternatives, there are plenty of options to choose from. I've bought lots of lookalikes over the years, and in this guide, I’ll share my edit of the best Birkenstock dupes that are stylish, durable and affordable too.
Birkenstock Arizona dupes
These stylish double-buckle sandals offer soft arch support and have the contoured footbed silhouette that fans of Birkenstock’s Arizona style will love, but they're also fully animal‑free and registered with The Vegan Society’s internationally recognised Vegan Trademark.
It's hard to tell these Birkentock dupes from the real thing, since they have a double‑buckle and the classic round‑toe shape plus a contoured footbed. A good choice if you need arch support, these have Next’s Forever Comfort® cushioning and are crafted from smooth leather with a durable rubber sole.
Made for laid-back days and throw-on-and-go outfits, these are sandals you'll wear again and again, but which easily add a touch of sparkly class to any look. With a supportive footbed and everyday appeal, they mimic the look and feel of double-buckle Birkenstocks but without the price tag.
Birkenstock Boston dupes
With a smooth leather upper, cushioned footbed, and durable sole, these neutral slip-on clogs are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. The classic buckle and round-toe design make these a seriously convincing Birkenstock dupe - people really will struggle to tell the difference.
Birkenstock Gizeh dupes
Timeless T-bar strap? Check. Adjustable buckle detail? Check. Affordable Birkenstock dupe? Check. Fans of the Birkenstock Gizeh design will love the simplicity of these toe-post sandals, but what's really remarkable about them is the price - you could buy them in all six colours and still spend less than the price of the real thing.
A little less affordable than some of the other Birkenstock Gizeh lookalikes in this roundup, but these stylish slides are still cheaper than the originals. They're leather toe-post sandals with a contoured suede footbed and a cork midsole, plus an adjustable buckle strap for a perfect fit.
