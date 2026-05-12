Weekly horoscope: Penny Thornton's astrological reading for each star sign for 12-18 May

A new week, a new reading to see what the stars have in store for the days ahead (May 12-18).

Our weekly horoscopes will help provide a guide for your next seven days. Our resident world-class psychic astrologers forecast for every star sign on love, family, career, and more. So check back weekly for our free forecast!

Penny Thornton is a world-renowned astrologer, and has been sharing horoscopes with woman&home readers for many years. Classically trained by the Faculty of Astrological Studies in London, she was previously the personal astrologer to Diana, Princess of Wales. She has since taught and lectured across the world, and has had eight astrological books published, including Synastry, a benchmark book in the industry.

Weekly horoscope for May 12-18 2026

Aries weekly horoscope

Aries are born between March 21—April 19. Aries is the first fire sign in the zodiac, with the symbol of an Aries being a ram. Aries are typically passionate, confident, and motivated.

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Curb your enthusiasm. You may be given a great opportunity to show what you can do, but there’s a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Be your sweet self.

Taurus weekly horoscope

Taurus' are born between April 20-May 20. Taurus is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Taurus being a bull. Taurians are typically hardworking, intelligent, and dedicated.

A New Moon in Taurus on the 16th opens up a beautiful horizon. You could be embarking on a trip to distant shores or signing a long-term contract.

Gemini weekly horoscope

Geminis are born between May 21-June 21. Gemini is an air sign, with the symbol of a Gemini being twins. Geminis are typically easy-going, enthusiastic and sociable—but are said to have two sides to their personality.

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There’s more than you think to a meeting or a casual statement. This is a time of opportunity and growth. Be ready to change your plans in a heartbeat.

Cancer weekly horoscope

Cancers are born between June 21-July 22. Cancer is a water sign, with the symbol of a Cancer being a crab. Cancers are typically loyal, caring, and very protective over loved ones.

A platonic friendship may be about to morph into something more romantic or a love affair may be poised to become a full-on commitment. Are you ready to say yes?

Leo weekly horoscope

Leos are born between July 23-August 22. Leo is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Leo being a Lion. Leos are typically confident, comfortable being the centre of attention, and big-hearted.

It’s going to be difficult to prevent certain changes from happening, especially those related to your career. So, if you’re meeting with superiors, act like you’ve got this.

Virgo weekly horoscope

Virgos are born between August 23-September 22. Virgo is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Virgo being a 'maiden'. Virgos are typically hardworking, reliable, and stubborn.

If you’re not packing your bags and heading to faraway places, you could be looking into living in a new area. Widening horizons is the theme of the moment.

Libra weekly horoscope

Libras are born between September 23-October 22. Libra is an air sign, with the symbol of a Libra being scales. Libras are typically diplomatic, fair, and very sociable.

Rise above it. A partner or associate could be asserting their dominance and making it difficult for you to do what you believe is best. Don’t engage – it’s hot air.

Scorpio weekly horoscope

Scorpios are born between October 23-November 21. Scorpio is a water sign, with the symbol of a Scorpio being a scorpion. Scorpios are typically brave, determined, and ambitious.

This is one of the best periods in which to make a statement from the heart. Even if it’s not you who’s the one exchanging vows, weddings and engagements are in the air.

Sagittarius weekly horoscope

Sagittarius' are born between November 22-December 21. Sagittarius is a fire sign, with the symbol of a Sagittarius being a bow and arrow. Sagittarius' are typically optimistic, fun-loving, and intellectual.

A chance meeting or surprise offer could make a big difference to your life this week. This is a period of the year during which fate is taking you by the hand.

Capricorn weekly horoscope

Capricorns are born between December 22-January 19. Capricorn is an earth sign, with the symbol of a Capricorn being a sea-goat. Capricorns are typically very hard-working, persistent, and sensitive.

Take a chance. Even better, take a second chance. If an opportunity returns or you feel you’ve been in a similar situation but backed out, it’s returned for a reason.

Aquarius weekly horoscope

Aquarius' are born between January 20-February 18. Aquarius is an air sign, with the symbol of Aquarius being a water-bearer. Aquarians are typically assertive, analytical, and independent.

You may not have the advantage of time to think through your response to an unexpected development. Go with your gut because it knows what’s best for you.

Pisces weekly horoscope

Pisces' are born between February 19-March 20. Pisces is a water sign, with the symbol of Pisces being two fish. Pisces men and women are typically empathetic, romantic, and imaginative.

You can’t prepare for the unforeseen, but you can set your mind to ‘anything goes’ mode. Events are not going to go quite as planned, especially over the weekend.