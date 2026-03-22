The 'duty first' royals 'kept calm and carried on' from Andrew's arrest - and it worked, says royal editor Emily Andrews

Can you even remember the man formerly known as Prince Andrew being arrested? What about those reports of the end of the monarchy, calls for King Charles to stand aside for Prince William, questions in Parliament, demands for the monarch to make a TV address?

It was just a month ago, but already it feels like an awfully long time in royal reporting. Since then, the modus operandi of the Royal Family has been ‘Keep Calm and Carry On' (possibly even ‘KEEP CALM & CARRY ON' through gritted teeth).

Has it worked? Well… that depends on who you speak to, but I'd say a quiet (though qualified) yes.

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Last week's images of all the senior royals (except Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie) at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day inevitably raised the 'first appearance by the Royal Family since Andrew's arrest' headlines.

But their show of strength, the glamour of the Princess of Wales and the 'duty-first' attitude of the King all reminded the watching world what the royals would rather be known for.

Queen Camilla marked International Women's Day with a Women of the World celebration at St James's Palace, William and Kate braved the rain in Powys, Wales to shake as many hands and hug as many kids as possible for St David's Day, and the Duchess of Edinburgh visited Somalia, Kenya and Northern Ireland.

Just ahead of the strikes on Iran, the King visited the Royal Artillery Gunners in West Sussex, then made a trip to London's Northwood HQ, the UK's top military nerve centre, to thank troops - a timely reminder, if any were needed, that the monarch is the head of the UK's armed forces.

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Prince William visited Cornwall (he's the Duke of the county) and took orders for pasties, Kate celebrated Holi and danced at a Hindu temple in Leicester, Princess Anne conducted about a million investitures (and delighted fans with a hilarious moment at the rugby), and Camilla met Paddington Bear.

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Of course these were all pre-arranged engagements, but they had the desired effect - that, and the reports that those royals above would not be attending events or be pictured alongside Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

That marks a change from briefings only three months ago that the two women remained part of the family (and invited to Christmas gatherings), just as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were cut adrift.

Remaining calm under stress is a much-prized temperament, both for the royals and for their courtiers.

As I wrote last week, I'm sure more will come out on the Andrew/ Epstein story. And now he's out of sight at Sandringham, I'm sure the Palace will hope he's out of mind. Unlikely.

In other news from the Palace...

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

The Princess of Wales is a pro. There's no other word for it. Back on form, after taking her time to return to work following her 2024 cancer treatment, she delighted Leicester locals as she visited family businesses, a Hindu temple and a dance centre for those who have been treated for cancer.

Adorned with garlands of roses and pearls, anointed with a bindi and wowed by some pro Bollywood dancing, when she was invited to dance at the temple, she agreed with gusto.

Catherine really is the best thing to have happened to the Royal Family.

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