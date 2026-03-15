Inside the shock arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor: 'Nothing will ever be the same, royal expert Emily Andrews

Despite covering royal scandals for years, our columnist was left shocked by Andrew’s arrest - and explores the fallout

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George&#039;s Chapel, Windsor Castle on March 31, 2024
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Getty Images)

Panic at the Palace! King Charles should resign! Off with his head!

Not to mention some of those memes doing the rounds on social media of the now-infamous car shot of a red-eyed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor being driven out of a Norfolk police station on his 66th birthday.

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Some also feel there are questions to be answered by everyone – from senior courtiers, police officers and even the late Queen - about who knew what and when, and how all of this was allowed to play out.

Perhaps most damaging of all, mockery of everything good about the UK

Something has shifted. Politicians have stood up in the House of Commons and denounced a royal (‘a man on a constant self-aggrandising and self-enriching hustle') and police have conducted an intensive search of a royal residence (Royal Lodge). There has been less deference, heckling on charity visits, more questions, more demands for transparency over royal finances.

And, perhaps most damaging of all, mockery - mockery of an institution that should be the symbol of everything that is good and valued about the UK.

Our crown jewels, our history, our palaces, freshly mown grass, afternoon tea with cucumber sandwiches and scones with jam and cream.

And ultimately, that's pretty grim for all of us.

In other royal news...

I have to salute the Queen's PR team. Amid a deluge of bad news, they managed to knock Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor out of the headlines with the most winsome of pictures: Queen Camilla and Paddington Bear.

Of course, the late Queen Elizabeth II famously starred with Paddington in a top-secret comedy sketch for her Platinum Jubilee - so it was only fitting that an actor from Paddington The Musical should be invited to perform at Windsor Castle for the final of the BBC's 500 Words children's writing competition.

Camilla has long championed literature and reading - and hinted that she is also partial to a marmalade sandwich!

This feature first appeared in Woman magazine. Subscribe now and get your first 6 issues for £1.

Emily Andrews
Royal Expert

Emily Andrews is a British Journalist, Broadcaster, and Royal Commentator. Emily currently works freelance and her name has appeared in Woman, Woman&Home, Daily Mail, Fabulous, Fox News, The Mail on Sunday, The Sun, and The New York Post.

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