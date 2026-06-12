The biggest trophy of the month isn’t the world cup, The Correspondent takes the top spot for women

We mark 30 years of the Women's Prize with rain, reflections and reading as identity

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Women&#039;s Prize for Fiction Winner sitting on a sofa with her trophy next to an image of the winning book and trophy
(Image credit: woman&home/Matt Crossick for PA Media)

Whilst everyone might be talking about the World Cup, we've had our eyes on a very different competition. On Thursday evening, despite a little wind and rain, spirits were anything but damp at London’s Bedford Square Gardens, as the literary world gathered to mark a milestone moment: the 30th anniversary of the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

The atmosphere was buoyant throughout the night, with guests celebrating three decades of championing women’s voices in literature. But amid the celebrations, it was Virginia Evans who took centre stage, crowned this year’s Fiction Prize winner for her novel The Correspondent.

The epistolary novel, a favourite amongst the woman&home team, tells the story of a 73 year old woman. Reflecting and ruminating on her past, Sybil Van Antwerp's letters bring long-buried regrets and secrets back to the front of her mind with warmth and originality. But what else was on the shortlist? And could they be the books you should be reading this month?

Women's Prize Winners for Fiction and Non-Fiction

Virginia Evans &amp;amp; Lyse Doucet at the 2026 Women&#039;s Prize Trust Summer Party_Matt Crossick for PA Media (1)

(Image credit: Matt Crossick for PA Media)

Author of The Correspondent, Virginia Evans, was met with warm applause. Her speech was an emotional reflection on what reading has meant to her life. Speaking to guests, Evans described books as a constant companion since childhood.

“Ever since I was a child I found my greatest comfort in books,” she said. “I am here where I am bound to my body, but here is the secret, I am also somewhere else… I am a reader, which means I have never been bored.”

She added: “I have always known this is what I was made for: books and fiction. It is one of the greatest gifts of my life.”

The judges praised The Correspondent as “exemplary”, recognising Evans’ novel for its emotional depth and originality. Told through letters written by a 73-year-old protagonist, the book explores memory, regret and the quiet weight of a life lived in full.

Women&#039;s Prize Book Winners

(Image credit: Women's Prize)

The evening also reflected on the Women's Prize’s wider legacy. Former Australian Prime Minister and this year’s chair of judges, Julia Gillard, used her speech to highlight the enduring importance of storytelling in an increasingly technological world.

“AI can cannibalise text,” she said, “but it is only human beings who can imagine our way into being someone else: a person who lives in a different time and place, who thinks and feels in a way contrary to our own.”

Her comments underscored a broader theme running through the evening: the enduring power of human voice, imagination and empathy in fiction.

The £30,000 prize, awarded annually to a female author of any nationality, has long been a key fixture in the literary calendar. This year’s shortlist reflected both emerging and established talent, with four of the six fiction nominees appearing on the Women’s Prize shortlist for the first time.

Gillard described the judging process as one led first and foremost by reading. “As judges, we are first and foremost readers,” she said. “These novels intrigued and profoundly moved us. The plot lines kept us turning pages to find out what happens next, the characters found a place in our hearts and the stories stayed with us long after the last sentence.”

Alongside Evans’ winning novel, the shortlist showcased a wide range of themes and settings:

Julia Gillard &amp;amp; Virginia Evans at the 2026 Women&#039;s Prize Trust Summer Party_Matt Crossick for PA Media.JPG

(Image credit: Matt Crossick for PA Media)

The evening also celebrated the Women’s Prize for Non-Fiction, awarded to Lyse Doucet for The Finest Hotel in Kabul, described by judges as a “perfect work of narrative non-fiction”.

The shortlist featured a broad range of subjects, from art and health to conflict and identity, including Art Cure by Daisy Fancourt, Artists, Siblings, Visionaries by Judith Mackrell, Hotel Exile by Jane Rogoyska, Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy, and Nation of Strangers by Ece Temelkuran.

As the 30th anniversary celebrations made clear, the Women’s Prize continues to be both a spotlight for extraordinary fiction and a reminder of why stories, in all their forms, still matter.

Laura Honey
Laura Honey
Homes Ecommerce Editor

Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and recommending products for your home. You'll see her testing anything from damp-banishing dehumidifiers and KitchenAid's most covetable stand mixers through to the latest in Le Creuset's cast iron collection.

Previously, she was eCommerce Editor at Homes & Gardens, and has also written for Living Etc, The White Company and local publications when she was a student at Oxford University. She is also a Master Perfumer (a qualified candle snob), SCA-Certified Barista (qualified coffee snob) and part of a family who runs a pizza business (long-time pizza snob) - all of which come in handy when you're looking for the best pieces of kit to have kitchen.

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