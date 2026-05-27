Could your favourite book inspire someone else? Join our challenge for the National Year of Reading

We know how much woman&home readers love books – the escape they offer, the way they make us feel seen and how they help us better understand the world around us. That’s why we’re launching Reading For All, a special six-month challenge celebrating the joy of reading and encouraging more people to discover the benefits books can bring.

And we’d love you to get involved in a few really simple ways:

1) Share a book you love and tell us why it matters – whether it made you laugh, cry, think or simply offered a much-needed escape

2) Recommend it to a friend or family member

3) Post a photo or video about your favourite book and tag @womanandhome using the hashtag #WHReadingForAll.

We’ll be sharing our favourite recommendations throughout the campaign, because you never know how much joy one book can bring.

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Reading For All is part of the government’s National Year of Reading 2026 initiative, which aims to encourage the nation to ‘Go All In’ on reading. Bestselling authors including Richard Osman, Julia Donaldson and Dermot O’Leary are among those supporting the campaign and sharing their own passion for books and storytelling.

Reading can keep your mind sharp, improve confidence and self-esteem, and reduce stress by up to 68%

Research continues to show that reading is far more than a pastime. Studies reveal it can keep your mind sharp, improve confidence and self-esteem, reduce stress by up to 68%, and even help with sleep and loneliness. Reading to children has also been linked to greater happiness, stronger educational outcomes and increased empathy. Yet despite these benefits, 40% of us haven’t read or listened to a book in the past year.

Throughout the challenge, we’ll set monthly prompts and share inspiration for different types of readers – from time-pressed women to reluctant teens – helping make reading feel fun, accessible, and rewarding.

We’re also delighted to have bestselling author Veronica Henry as our Reading For All ambassador.

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‘Reading is a priceless luxury, providing comfort, escape and inspiration wherever you are and whenever you like,’ says Veronica. ‘The only limit is your own imagination.’

So grab a book, share a recommendation, and invite someone else to discover the magic of reading too.