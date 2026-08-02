The Odyssey's women deserve their own epic - with loyalty, seduction, and modern dilemmas that never go out of style

There's no doubt that Christopher Nolan's take on The Odyssey film comes with its dose of testosterone and gore, but that's not all the famous Greek poem is about. In amongst the blood and battles, there's a surprising amount of modernity, especially when you look at all the women.

In my days at Oxford University, we spent plenty of time picking apart this epic poem, looking at references to it in some far flung and surprising places classic novels, from Margaret Attwood and James Joyce through to your beach reads (yes, it's still even relevant to the Love Island storyline).

Even though this was written 2,500 years ago, the reason The Odyssey makes sense as a film and a relevant text is the messages in the story. The film and poem centre around coming home, how you settle into a place that's changed in your absence - and, most prominently for me, it also raises a lot of questions over the roles women play. From distant marriages through to seduction and trust, there's a lot to explore. So, whether you've been inspired by the film, or you want to know more about the source, here's a way to read The Odyssey, with an eye on the ladies in your life.

The Shape Of The Story: The Odyssey

(Image credit: Open Access)

Before we get into what the women are doing, it helps to know where they're doing it. What I have always found fascintating is that The Odyssey doesn't open with Odysseus at all. For the first four books, we're stuck on Ithaca with Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway in the film). In the poem, we spend a long time watching her field a house full of suitors who are convinced her husband (Odysseus played by Matt Damon) has been dead for years.

She's holding them off with a clever trick, as she promises to chose a new suitor once she has woven her father's shroud, but, at night, when everyone is asleep, she unravels her work. Meanwhile, our supposed hero (Odysseus) is nowhere to be found: he's on Calypso's (played by Charlize Theron) island, and it's unclear whether he's a captive there or simply in no hurry to leave.