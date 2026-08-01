Too hot at bedtime? This viral ‘cooling’ shower hack could help – and it costs under £13

I know we Brits love talking about the weather, but if my WhatsApp groups are anything to go by, this summer's heatwaves have taken things to another level. “Is anyone else really struggling to sleep?” read one message at 11.20 pm. Within minutes, the suggestions started rolling in: sleep with a cooling fan pointed at the bed, keep a cold flannel on your face, even pop your pillowcase in the freezer.

Safe to say, when temperatures soar, many of us will try just about anything for a more comfortable night's sleep. Which perhaps explains why social media is awash with clever cooling hacks. Alongside fans and cooling pads, beauty products have entered the conversation – with peppermint-laced formulas proving particularly popular.

One that's gained a lot of traction of late is Dr. Bronner's Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap. Thanks to its peppermint oil, devotees say it leaves behind a refreshing tingle that makes drifting off in the heat feel considerably more bearable. We've taken a closer look at the viral favourite, along with a handful of other cooling beauty buys worth considering.

Rinsing off before bed is a great way to feel more comfortable on a hot night, but resist the temptation to turn the shower all the way to cold. While it might feel refreshing in the moment, experts generally recommend opting for lukewarm water instead. This encourages blood flow to the skin's surface, helping the body release heat more effectively, whereas a freezing cold shower can cause blood vessels to constrict, making it harder for heat to escape.

Once you’ve set the water to lukewarm, swap your usual body wash for Dr. Bronner’s Peppermint Pure-Castile Soap. “Washing with the Peppermint Liquid Castile Soap then drying off with a fan is an invigorating way to cool down, especially before bedtime,” says Lisa Bronner, spokesperson for Dr. Bronner's. “It leaves a long-lasting cooling tingle that feels incredibly refreshing during warmer weather.”