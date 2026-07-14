Mosquito bites ruining your summer? These itch-calming products are probably already in your toiletry bag

If your best fake tan for summer tan has already been blemished by a pattern of mosquito bites going up and down your legs, chances are, you’re in good company. Generally, prevention is still your best defence (more on that below), but if you’re reading this with an itchy welt already forming, you’ll want to know what actually helps.

According to Melody Yuan, founder of Skin Cupid - a handy online shopping platform Korean skincare - some of the bestselling Korean skincare buys can double up as brilliant bite-soothers, thanks to their hardworking ingredients.

“One of the biggest misconceptions people have about skincare is that it’s only useful for concerns such as dryness, acne, or ageing,” Melody explains. “In reality, some ingredients can also be incredibly helpful if skin becomes irritated by external factors such as insect bites, heat and humidity. Korean skincare has always placed a strong emphasis on calming inflammation and supporting the skin barrier, which is why many of its most popular ingredients can be particularly beneficial during the summer months.” Here are the four she recommends keeping an eye out for.

The Korean skincare ingredients that can actually soothe your mosquito bites

1. Centella Asiatica (Cica)

If you’ve dabbled in K-beauty at all, you’ll have met Cica already - it’s become something of a poster ingredient for calming skin. “Cica has become one of the most recognisable ingredients in Korean skincare because of its ability to help soothe visible redness and support the skin’s natural recovery process,” says Melody. “When skin becomes irritated, whether from environmental stressors or insect bites, the priority should be calming the skin and preventing further disruption to the barrier. This is where cica-based products can be particularly helpful.”