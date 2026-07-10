Should you moisturise before a spray tan? It's one of those beauty questions that sounds simple, yet regularly trips people up – myself included.

Before one appointment, I meticulously prepped my skin, exfoliating in the shower before sealing everything in with a nourishing body lotion, convinced it would create the ideal canvas for an even glow. Instead, when I rinsed away the guide colour, there was barely any tan left beneath it.

As it turns out, my well-intentioned pre-tan routine was exactly the problem. "You should arrive at your appointment free of any product on the skin," says Michaella Bolder, celebrity facialist and tanning expert. "This includes your best body moisturiser, oils, deodorant, perfume or sprays." According to Bolder, these products can create a barrier that stops the tanning solution from developing evenly. Award-winning tanning artist James Harknett agrees, adding that "the only areas that should be moisturised are the naturally dry parts of the body."

So, if moisturiser is off the cards before a spray tan, how do you stop colour clinging to dry patches or fading unevenly? We asked the experts to explain exactly how to prep your skin before your appointment, which products to avoid and the small tweaks that will help your glow develop evenly and last for longer.

When should you moisturise before a spray tan?

"Moisturise in the days leading up to your spray tan to keep your skin in great condition, but on the day of your appointment, your skin should be completely free from moisturiser, deodorant and any other skincare products," says Harknett. "You shouldn't apply moisturiser all over your body before a spray tan, as it can create a barrier that prevents the tanning solution from developing evenly."

There is one important exception. If you regularly buy skincare for dry skin, or have areas prone to clinging onto colour, a small amount of lightweight, oil-free moisturiser can actually help create a more even finish. "The only areas that should be moisturised are the naturally dry parts of the body, such as the knees, elbows, heels, hands and feet," says Harknett. "These areas tend to be much drier than the rest of the body, so they absorb more tanning solution and can end up looking darker and patchy if they're left unprotected."

Bolder agrees, recommending an aloe vera-based lotion if your skin is particularly dry. "The tanning artist will then moisturise any dry areas with the correct formula and where they feel it is necessary."

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