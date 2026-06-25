I never thought 2 products could replace my entire skincare routine - then I tried K-beauty

If you asked me at the start of the year, my skincare regime would've consisted of 6 thorough steps – yes, I might've fallen into the trap of extensive routines. However, that all changed when I tried Korean beauty.

I'll admit, I actually wasn't all that clued up on the best Korean beauty products a few months back. But since then, I've tried a plethora of formulas which have gone on to replace some of my all-time favourite skincare buys.

So, with every skin expert I've spoken to telling me that I should take a less-is-more approach, now (much to everyone's surprise) my routine simply makes room to just two products. One of the best face moisturisers that nourishes my skin barrier and a calming face serum – that's it.

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Calming, soothing serum PURITO Centella Unscented Serum £11.63 at Amazon UK RRP: £22 Infused with Centella Asiatica, this serum is designed with sensitive-prone skin in mind. Its gentle nature works to instantly soothe, calm and deliver relief from irritation and redness. Plus, it softens the complexion and refines texture for a more even-toned appearance. You can also currently nab it for nearly half the price in the Amazon Prime Day sales, making it the perfect time to snap it up. Barrier-restoring moisturiser Illiyoon Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream 200ml £19.99 at Amazon UK RRP: £19.99 Packed full of skin-loving ingredients, such as soy-derived ceramides and the brand's Ceramide Skin Complex technology, this cream not only intensely moisturises the complexion, but also strengthens and soothes the skin barrier. It doesn't feel thick, heavy nor greasy on the skin, instead it softly nourishes the skin in a lightweight manner. What's more, you can grab the brand's lighter lotion alternative for less than £7 right now.

For context, my skin has always been dull and has never had any natural luminosity to it, but let me tell you, my once lacklustre complexion has been revived by this duo. My skin has quite honestly never looked healthier, appearing brighter, hydrated, radiant and full of life. In fact, I'm putting it all down to these two nourishing Korean skincare buys and cutting back on the amount of products I've been using.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As someone with sensitive, irritation-prone skin, I'm always sceptical about trying new products, but Korean skincare is well-known for being the home of some stellar, kind-to-skin formulas. Take the Purito serum for example, it's enriched with Centella Asiatica, an ancient Korean herb that is known for its restorative properties, or the Illiyoon cream, which is equipped with ceramides – both of which are especially beneficial for sensitive skin types and damaged skin barriers.

So, if you take one thing away from this, it's that less is more when it comes to skincare – oh, and one more thing, K-beauty is certainly worth investing in.