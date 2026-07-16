I'd tried everything for the 'chicken skin' on my arms - but this £9.99 cream is a game-changer

Chicken skin is really annoying, isn’t it? Thankfully, my keratosis pilaris is not uncomfortable or itchy like eczema or psoriasis, but it does knock my confidence in a strappy dress.

Over the years, I’ve found that the only thing that really makes the pesky little bumps on the tops of my arms disappear is exfoliating with a scrub every other day and then slathering on the best body creams for dry skin at night. It’s high maintenance, and if I’m honest, the only time I’ve ever truly committed was the month before my wedding.

However, I happened upon a cream that changed everything this year - and the best part is, it costs less than £10.