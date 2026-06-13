I'm so lazy with footcare, but this 30-second bedtime routine has left me with soft heels for sandal season

Like most people, when it comes to footcare, I am the textbook definition of "can't be bothered." I'll spend twenty minutes on a skincare routine for my face without batting an eyelid, but ask me to sit down, slather on my best foot cream, wait for it to sink in, and then carefully shuffle to bed without smudging it everywhere, and I'm out. It always feels like a whole production, and I never know when I'm actually supposed to fit it in. Before bed feels too messy (hello, slippery sheets), and during the day is a non-starter when I've got shoes to put on and places to be.

So my heels have always paid the price. By the time sandal season rolls around, they're dry, a bit rough underfoot, and definitely not something I want on display at the first sign of sunshine.

This year, though, something's changed - and it's all down to a product I already had sitting in my bathroom cabinet for an entirely different reason.

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The easy 30-second beauty ritual that's replaced my monthly pedicure

The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toner 100ml £8 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Made with glycolic acid, an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) that works by loosening the "glue" that holds dead skin cells together to help them slough off more easily, this has become a cult product for helping encourage smooth, soft skin all over the body.

The Ordinary's Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution is one of those cult-favourite skincare buys that everyone seems to have a bottle of - it's a chemical exfoliant designed to gently buff away dead skin cells and leave your complexion looking brighter and smoother. While I would say it's quite strong for regular use on the delicate skin of my face, the rough, dry areas on my feet, elbows and upper arms are another case entirely.

Here's the bit that sold me: this couldn't be easier to fit in. After getting into bed, I simply swipe a giant cotton pad (easily found on Amazon) soaked in the toner over my heels and the soles of my feet. That's genuinely it. No rubbing in, no waiting around, no greasy residue to worry about transferring onto my sheets - it sinks in and dries within seconds. It's also great for those summer days when you get into bed with less-than-clean feet that you don't want to get all over your sheets.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

And the best part? I've only been using it a few times a week - definitely not a strict, disciplined routine - and the difference in my feet has genuinely surprised me. My heels, which are usually visibly dry and a bit flaky by this point in the year, look smoother and feel noticeably softer. There's none of that rough, cracked texture I normally have to disguise with thick socks until I can get to a salon.

It does work best if you finish with a layer of nourishing foot cream, just to replenish the skin oils you dissolved away - though I've used it many times on its own and it still leaves me with baby-soft feet. A word of caution, as with any glycolic acid product, your skin can become more sensitive to the sun, so it's worth keeping this as a nighttime-only step, and definitely keep up with SPF on your feet if they're going to be on display in sandals.

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I've had exactly one summer pedicure this season, right at the start of May. Normally by now I'd be desperate for a top-up, but my feet still look soft, healthy, and - dare I say it - pretty fresh-pedicure-adjacent. For something that takes thirty seconds and costs a fraction of a salon visit, that feels like a bit of a win.