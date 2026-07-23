A tanning expert says this is exactly when to shave your legs if you're applying fake tan

The difference between a streaky, patchy tan and seamless sunkissed skin comes down to proper planning, and that includes strategising your hair removal schedule.

If you prefer to go au natural, then don’t worry. Body hair won’t affect the outcome of your tan so long as you buff everything in thoroughly with a tanning mitt. If you’re a shaver, however, when you bust out your best razor really matters. You could have the best self tan, but if you’re shaving your legs at the wrong time, you could end up with brown pinpricks and an uneven finish.

To settle the debate, we asked James Read, Tanning Expert and Founder of Self Glow, for his ultimate tanning timeline to ensure smooth application and a flawless glow.

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When should you shave before applying fake tan?

Any form of hair removal, whether waxing vs shaving, should ideally be done before tanning. Shaving 24 hours prior is the magic formula for James, who has tanned the likes of Kate Moss and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. “It allows your tan to apply more evenly,” he says.

This window gives your pores a chance to shrink back so you’ll avoid those pesky little brown dots where the tan has settled in the follicles. If you are prone to ‘strawberry legs’ when tanning, blast your skin with cold water or run an ice cube over the area to help close pores after shaving.

As for waxing and epilating, you’ll need to plan even further in advance. “Usually 48 hours before,” advises James. “This will allow any redness or irritation to go down.”

Can you shave after tanning?

Ideally not, since a wet shave will strip the tan. James has a workaround, though. “If you do need to shave, use an electric body shaver as this will only remove the top layer of hair, rather than stripping your tan.”

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If a lady shaver or bikini trimmer isn’t an option, there are a few things you can do to limit uneven self-tan removal. First, always wait until the tan has fully developed and the guide colour rinsed off. 24 hours should give enough time for the colour to have settled on your skin. Use a shaving gel to provide a moisturising buffer between your skin and the blades. A sharp razor used with light, gentle strokes will help to minimise irritation and avoid scraping off the tan.