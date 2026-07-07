5 foolproof tips to self-tan your feet without any patchiness or buildup this sandal season

When it comes to fake tanning your feet, it's not always as easy as slathering it on – many of us have been there, waking up to orange, patchy feet with no idea what went wrong. Fortunately, we've discovered the foolproof expert routine for seamlessly self-tanning your feet, ready to slip into your flip-flops.

With summer in full swing and the sun making frequent appearances, your attention might turn to getting your legs and feet in tip-top condition, ready for sandal season. Reaching for either the best fake tan for mature skin or one of the best gradual tans is a quick fix, but ending up with patchy, uneven-looking feet is one of the most common fake tan mistakes.

Luckily, we can forget streakiness, patchiness and tangerine hues, as we've quizzed the founder of self-tan brand St. Moriz on her easy routine to ensure seamlessly bronzed feet with every application.

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Firming gradual tan St. Moriz Advanced Firming Gradual Tanning Lotion £7.99 at Amazon UK RRP: £9.99 If you're new to the self-tanning world or seeking natural-looking results, you might be in the market for a gradual tan like this one from St. Moriz. Its formula is enriched with caffeine to help tighten and firm the skin, while also working to hydrate, soothe and soften. Not to mention, its gradual tanning actives deliver a natural buildable tan, without any mess or hassle. Oil-free body lotion Aveeno Daily Moisturising Body Lotion 300ml £5.93 at Amazon UK RRP: £7.14 For both preparation and maintenance, a nourishing oil-free body lotion is key. Great for normal, dry or sensitive skin, Aveeno's Daily Moisturising Body Lotion hydrates, nourishes and supports the skin barrier. Its fast-absorbing formula provides up to 48 hours of moisturisation, without feeling greasy on the skin. Water-based SPF Lancaster Sun Beauty Body Water SPF50 100ml £21.60 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK RRP: £27 It's still important to prioritise sun protection whilst wearing fake tan, however, you'll want a water-based formula that ensures the self-tan stays undisturbed. For example, Lancaster's Sun Beauty Body Water SPF50 offers high sun protection while feeling weightless on the skin. Plus, it's also infused with squalane and glycerol to boost hydration.

A step-by-step to self-tanning your feet, as per a fake tan expert

Self-tanning your feet is no easy feat; in fact it can be quite a tricky task. In the height of summer, it's likely that you'll have your feet on show more than usual, which means it's important to nail your fake tan routine for seamless results. Thankfully, tanning expert and founder of St. Moriz, Melanie Brownlow is here to save the day as she reveals her top tips for unlocking a natural-looking tan from head-to-toe.

Step 1 – Exfoliate

If you already know a thing or two about fake tanning, you might know the importance of prepping the skin before application to ensure a smooth, natural-looking finish – ie., exfoliating.

As for your feet, Brownlow recommends: “If you’ve been wearing flip-flops or sandals, your heels may be feeling more dry and rough than usual, so doing this thoroughly is important. Use an exfoliating scrub to help remove any dead skin cells and leave you with the perfect smooth base to build your tan."

As for when you should be doing this, Melanie suggests: “Timing-wise, aim to do this 24 hours prior to application rather than immediately before. This will even out your tan as the skin's pores will have closed by the time of application.”