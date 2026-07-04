If airport security binned my entire beauty bag, here’s what I would restock before the departure gate

I recently spent a week in the South of France (I promise I'll stop talking about it soon) and a few days before the flight I had a nightmare.

No, I'm not being dramatic, I literally had a nightmare during my usually-peaceful slumber, in which I vividly watched airport security empty my entire beauty bag into the bin. I'm talking my best face moisturiser and my favourite long-lasting perfume that both cost a pretty penny. I stared in disbelief before the panic set in...and then I woke up – thankfully.

It may have encouraged me to triple-check the security rules for the airports I was travelling to, but it got me thinking, what would I do if that happened? Fortunately, I've never been in that situation (yet), but a few days later I strolled through the airport making note of the essential beauty buys I would restock if I ever did find myself living out said nightmare in real life.

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The 9 beauty buys I would restock before heading to my gate

If I had some time to spare before heading to my gate and catching a flight, I'd make sure I grabbed the necessities that tick every box, such as skincare, sun care and lightweight, radiant makeup buys that are perfect for holiday.

Alternatively, if you don't want to stress yourself out with the security restrictions, you can also order your buys in advance via the Boots and World Duty Free websites to pick up once you've arrived at the airport – easy peasy.