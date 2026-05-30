I fly constantly for work, and this is my skin hydration cheat code that works every time

After taking hundreds of flights, travel writer Lydia Swinscoe shares the dehydration-busting buys that work best at 39,000 feet

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Aeroplane skincare regime
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Passport, check. Boarding pass check. Aeroplane skincare regime, check. This is how my packing list goes these days.

As a travel writer, I’m often found jetting around the globe for assignments, waiting hours on end in airports, and on sleepless long-haul flights without much notice. This never used to be a problem with my low-key skincare routine of wash, moisturise and go before I turned 40. But these days, as the collagen plumpness of my skin starts to lessen, paired with the desert-dry air of airline cabins, highly salted foods served on board and lack of sleep, I often land looking tired, pale and sallow, the result of severely dehydrated skin.

Luckily, as I started to play with new products and formulas, I realised there’s a cheat code to nipping my flight-wearied skin in the bud, and it involves flooding my face and body with moisture. Now, I stick with my perfected combination of products, drink as much water as I can manage and avoid alcohol at all costs when flying.

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The only products that keep me hydrated and fresh when flying

In addition to topical beauty products, I never travel without my glass water bottle because staying hydrated is key to great skin. Plus, those tiny cups handed out on planes never cut it. And I know what you’re thinking, ‘a glass water bottle, for travel? Surely that’s just an accident waiting to happen!’ But I honestly swear by them; you just need to make sure the glass is extra thick.

The products I swear by for the perfect aeroplane skincare regime

(Image credit: Lydia Swinscoe)
Lydia Swinscoe
Lydia Swinscoe
Travel writer & editor

Lydia is a nomadic travel writer and solo travel expert with two decades of journalistic experience (including a nine-year stint as a fashion and beauty editor and five as a lifestyle director).

An intrepid explorer now based in Sri Lanka, she writes about her travels for The Sunday TimesCondé Nast Traveller, ELLE, Marie Claire US, The London Standard, Service 95, Harper's Bazaar, The Guardian, BBC Travel, and more.