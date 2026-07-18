I'm a people watcher – these are the 6 genius travel-friendly essentials I’ve spied in commuter’s beauty bags

I'm not afraid to admit that I'm a big fan of people-watching. I spend quite a bit of my time on trains and the London underground, meaning I often find myself tapped into what's going on around me to pass the time.

Nothing piques my attention quite like someone doing their beauty rituals whilst on-the-go. Whether you're sweeping the best volumising mascara through the lashes or buffing one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products onto the skin, doing your makeup on your journey is, after all, an excellent way to save time. And with it being my job to write about all things beauty, you can imagine that my eyes are very quickly drawn to someone applying a nice-looking lippie or opening a convenient cushion foundation.

So, I've spent the last few weeks playing detective by eyeing up the beauty bags of those around me on my commute, in order to see the exact formulas they've been relying on for top-ups whilst on their travels – here's what I spied.

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The 6 travel-friendly beauty buys loved by commuters

Whether you're craving an extra 30 minutes in bed, need beauty touch ups throughout the day or want to transition your look from day-to-night, there's many reasons why you might carry a little beauty pouch in your handbag. But, one thing each product inside has in common is that they need to be portable, quick and easy to use.