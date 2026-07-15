Beauty, answered: Can you spray face mist over makeup? Here's what you need to know
Our Beauty Shopping Editor's 'Beauty, answered' column tackles the heatwave question we're all quietly wondering: can you mist over makeup?
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Our Beauty Shopping Editor's 'Beauty, answered' column tackles the heatwave question we're all quietly wondering: can you mist over makeup?