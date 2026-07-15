Beauty, answered: Can you spray face mist over makeup? Here's what you need to know

Our Beauty Shopping Editor's 'Beauty, answered' column tackles the heatwave question we're all quietly wondering: can you mist over makeup?

Aleesha Badkar&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
woman spraying mist on face next to headshot of Aleesha, with &#039;Beauty, answered&#039; badge
(Image credit: Getty Images)