Can you use sunscreen as moisturiser? Two dermatologists break it down

When it comes to skincare, there are myriad questions around building an effective routine. From the correct order in which to apply your products to what ingredients work well (and not so well) together. But a common query on product steps is: can you use sunscreen as moisturiser?

Many of us can recite the basic essential steps of a solid skincare routine by heart – your best cleanser, serums, moisturiser and, finally, one of the best facial sunscreens. But considering the latter two products tend to be the thickest formulas in one’s regime, you may have questioned whether you can skip moisturiser and apply sunscreen only. This is particularly true when it's warm and the last thing you feel like doing is slathering on layer after layer of skincare.

Naturally, the best people to provide this answer are qualified skin experts. So, to give you an understanding of if – and when – this is advisable, we spoke to two consultant dermatologists to get their professional opinions on the matter. Here’s what they had to say...

Can you use sunscreen as moisturiser? Two derms share their expertise

Can you skip moisturiser and apply sunscreen only?

A lot of online advice might have you believe that skipping moisturiser and only relying on sunscreen is “bad” or not advisable. But this isn't the case – both consultant derms we spoke to confirmed that doing is perfectly fine in certain cases (a good reminder that skincare is not a one-size-fits-all situation).

“It completely depends on individual skin type and the formulation of the sunscreen,” says Dr. Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and founder of Self London. “For individuals with oily or acne-prone skin, like myself, using a heavy moisturiser beneath sunscreen can contribute to increased oiliness and potential breakouts. In these cases, a lightweight, non-comedogenic sunscreen that includes hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin or ceramides can provide adequate moisture, effectively serving the dual purpose of hydration and sun protection.”

Dr. Ellie Rashid, consultant dermatologist at OneWelbeck, agrees. “I do advise skipping moisturiser if someone has very oily skin,” she tells us. “It depends on the formulation of the sunscreen; some are formulated with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, niacinamide and ceramides, which can all add to the hydrating finish of a sunscreen.”

Who should apply both moisturiser and sunscreen?

As mentioned, "It’s absolutely fine to skip moisturiser if using sunscreen and your skin feels hydrated," says Dr. Rashid, adding that it is also "completely fine" if your skin is naturally oily. However, "If you have very dry or sensitive skin then you may still want to use a moisturiser."

Dr. Mahto explains that this is because many modern sunscreen formulas also provide sufficient hydration and can, therefore, eliminate the necessity for a moisturiser during the day in well-balanced to oily skin types. “However, for individuals with dry or sensitive skin, a dedicated moisturiser may still be necessary to ensure proper skin hydration throughout the day,” she adds.

If you know your skin feels tight and uncomfortable a few hours into the day after applying sunscreen alone, you likely need to stick with the moisturiser. As the old saying goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. But regardless of your skin type, Dr. Rashid stresses that “Sunscreen remains the final step of any skincare routine.” On that note, below we’ve shared a few of our favourite high-protection formulas, including both lightweight options that are some of the best sunscreens for oily skin and more nourishing options.

Our favourite daily sunscreens