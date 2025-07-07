This is the unsexy, staple £16 moisturiser I use every day for a gentle hydration hit

Calling all fellow sensitive complexions! After testing dozens of formulas, I've discovered a lightweight, gentle moisturiser that hydrates my skin all day long, without causing any irritation - and it now has 25% off.

The best face moisturiser is undoubtedly a non-negotiable step within most people's daily routines, but as someone with sensitive skin, the search for a formula that doesn't aggravate my complexion can be a tricky task. After testing dozens of the best moisturisers for sensitive skin, I can confirm that I've finally found 'the one'.

If you overlook its unsexy packaging, this moisturiser is one of those products that gets the job done, but to a very high standard. Its formula is both incredibly nourishing and featherlight on the skin, meaning it doesn't clog pores or lead your complexion to flare up. It's impressed me so much that I reach for it every single day.

The £16 moisturiser I swear by for gentle yet long-lasting hydration

For context, I have typically combination skin; however, it has become increasingly sensitive over the years. Its unpredictable and irritable nature has caused me to be more sceptical before trialling new beauty products, in fear of certain formulas causing my skin to flare up.

So, when this moisturiser landed on my desk, labelled as having been created with sensitive skin types in mind, I was intrigued to test it out. It may not be the most aesthetically pleasing bottle to grace my dressing table, but this moisturiser has worked its way into my everyday skincare routine thanks to the gentle yet intensely hydrating formula inside.

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Face Moisturiser View at Amazon $17.99 at CVS Health $17.99 at CVS RRP: £16.50 Boasting a lightweight lotion formula, this moisturiser is enriched with a cocktail of hydrating ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and bisabolol. The fragrance-free buy protects the skin against the five signs of sensitivity, including roughness, dryness, irritation, tightness and weakened skin barrier. Not to mention, it quickly absorbs into the complexion for both instant and all-day hydration, all without clogging pores.

Despite my initial thoughts, a little really does go a long way with this moisturiser. In fact, I've been using my current bottle every morning for the last two months, and I still have about half of the bottle left.

It's intensely moisturising, without the texture being thick or rich. It also layers effortlessly with the rest of my skincare routine, from my best hyaluronic acid serums to the best vitamin C serums. This means it sits seamlessly underneath makeup, without pilling or causing your base products to crumble or separate.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

As for the main question on everyone's mind, what effect does it have on my sensitive skin? Well, this is the most gentle moisturiser I've tried, so I can firmly say that it hasn't ever caused any stinging or burning sensations, nor has it resulted in my skin becoming red, inflamed, or irritated.

Instead, my thirsty skin instantly laps up the moisture, leaving my complexion smooth, plump, and hydrated. It also imparts an enviable natural glow, without looking overly shiny. I am prone to blemishes; however, the lightweight texture of this moisturiser doesn't clog the pores or cause any breakouts. Aside from the formula, I have to give credit to its pump applicator, which allows you to precisely dispense the product in a mess-free manner.

How to use the Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Moisturiser

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

I use this Cetaphil buy as my morning moisturiser, as I typically like to opt for a richer overnight mask during the evening. However, its gentle nature means it's suitable to be used both morning and night.

Apply to a freshly cleansed face (may I recommend my budget to blowout gentle cleansers for sensitive skin) after any face serums or oils, using your fingertips in a circular motion. You can also top up throughout the day whenever it feels necessary.