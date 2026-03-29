As I edge closer to 50, I’ve naturally started paying more attention to my beauty routine. Korean skincare has been on my radar for a while – though I’ll admit, snail mucin initially put me off. Thankfully, I’ve since discovered there’s a lot more to it than just bottled snail trails.

I have dry, sensitive skin, with large pores across my cheeks and on my nose and chin. I suffered with adult acne for a while in my late 30s and early 40s, so I am very careful about what I use on my face. After a friend with a similar skin type highly recommended Beauty of Joseon's Apricot Blossom Peeling Gel, I decided to give the popular Korean brand a look.

Beauty of Joseon Apricot Blossom Peeling Gel £10.76 at Amazon UK

I was slightly hesitant about the exfoliation element of it being too harsh – ageing has made my skin very prone to redness and an uneven complexion, which I didn't want to make worse. But upon closer inspection I learned this gel isn't what I’d typically expect from an exfoliator – instead of containing abrasive particles, its make up offers a much gentler approach that can help calm redness and brighten your complexion.

Article continues below

It's a 'gommage' (meaning 'erase in French) exfoliator, which, in simple terms, means there is no harsh scrubbing – the gel simply dries and as you rub, which turns it into soft balls that roll the impurities away. The gel itself is not at all grainy to the touch, it is smooth with a slight shimmer directly out of the tube.

(Image credit: Future)

I was thankful having done my research ahead of time, otherwise I might have been a little horrified upon first use. The gel does, indeed, form small white balls, which, if you didn't know how this product works, could be forgiven for thinking are lumps of dead skin coming off your face.

After a few minutes of gentle massage, I use a warm flannel to remove all the gel balls and my skin feels beautifully soft after - noticeably soft, in fact. I use Kiehl's Ultra Facial Meltdown Recovery cream to complement the gel, which I also highly recommend for dry skin and redness.

The Apricot Peeling gel instructions advise to use it once or twice a week, which I have stuck to and had no issues with irritation. The feeling of such a deep clean and softness it leaves after use has made it a highlight of my weekly routine.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

woman&home digital beauty editor Fiona McKim was quick to champion the product too: "Gommage is the quiet sibling in the exfoliation family, versus scrubs and acids, which tend to get all the airtime. But we should be talking about it more. This method uses gel-based enzymes, usually from fruit, that gently nibble away at dead skin cells as you roll the formula around your face.

"It manages to tick both the sensitivity-friendly box and the satisfyingly physical one, which is a feat as the twain rarely meet in skincare. There’s an old-school feel to Gommage, but I’m not surprised at all that cool Korean skincare brand Beauty of Joseon is bringing it back. The K-Beauty ethos is all about a gentle product layering and not freaking out your skin barrier with aggressive behaviour - very much like the French approach, which is where this method originated."

I have found no visible difference immediately before and after using this product, for me, anyway. However, it works wonders at relieving the tight feeling I often get from having such dry skin. And I have noticed a visible improvement in the size and appearance of some of pores, particularly on and around my nose, in the three months I have been using it.

I'm not the only who really rates this product. From over 700 reviews on Amazon, this gel scores an impressive 4.4 out of 5 average rating, with many users echoing my own experience. Just a couple of weeks ago one reviewer wrote: "Excellent, gentle peeling gel - like an exfoliation but with no grit or granules. Leaves skin feeling really soft and it's ideal for my open pores. My skin is very oily and can be prone to blackheads and breakouts. This peeling gel also great on dull looking skin. Love this product. My skin can also be rather sensitive and this doesn't irritate."

As someone with dry skin and uneven complextion, this gel has been a game-changer for me, particularly during the colder months - an excellent product at a very good price.