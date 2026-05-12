The chic and plumping lip combo Myleene Klass wore (and kept in her pocket) at the BAFTAs

Myleene Klass just combined two of our favourite things at this year's BAFTAs: dresses with pockets and a reliable lip combo you can wear and reapply anywhere.

When it comes to our best long-lasting lipsticks, lip liners and hydrating balms, they are usually the first products to be chucked into our handbags or slid into a pocket before we head out for the day - lest we need to reapply. This, though, is always something we've wondered about in terms of red carpet events, as celebs, of course, frequently wear lipstick and yet rarely carry bags alongside their glamorous gowns. Previously, we've supposed that assistants or plus ones might be carrying their essentials behind the scenes, but in Myleene Klass' case, it turns out her choice of lippie was always within reach at this year's BAFTA Television Awards, though you wouldn't know it.

The star shared that her stylish Desire Avenue dress not only had pockets but that she was also keeping her chosen lip combo inside them - along with her phone and keys, naturally. And yes, we know the liner and exact tinted lip balm she wore and carried.

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The trusty lip combo Myleene Klass carried in her pocket at the BAFTAs

As mentioned, you rarely, if ever, see a celeb reapplying their best lip balms or red lipstick once they arrive at a glamorous event, but of course, they must be. And in Myleene Klass' case, her chosen lip liner and tinted balm duo were indeed on hand, quite literally, at this year's BAFTA Television Awards.

The TV presenter took to her Instagram story on May 10th, to share that not only did her very chic red gown have pockets (a detail we too adore and always seek out in a dress), but that she was actually keeping the Stila Heaven's Dew Honey Glow Balm and what appears to be a MAC lip liner in them - likely in case she needed to reapply.

(Image credit: Myleene Klass/ Instagram)

Stila Stila Heaven's Dew Honey Glow Balm View at Amazon RRP: £19 Available in six flattering shades, these creamy balms deliver a wash of sheer, glossy colour to your lips and feature a blend of maracuja oil and hyaluronic acid filling spheres to hydrate and nourish your lips. MAC Lip Pencil View at Sephora RRP: £20 Ranked among the best lip liners on the market, this MAC pencil delivers long-lasting colour and can be used to shape, fill or line lips. It boasts a precision tip and is available in a range of neutral and more statement shades. Liner alternative Merit Signature Lip Sheer Lip Liner View at MERIT RRP: £21 If you prefer something creamier and easier to blend, we recommend Merit's Signature liners. They're available in 14 chic shades and are buildable and even come equipped with a built-in sharpener.

In the video, which was seemingly taken in the car en route to the event, Klass said, "In my right pocket I've got: house key, lippie, lip liner," whilst withdrawing the items to show the camera, before adding that she was keeping her phone in the left one.

While she didn't share the exact shade names, we can see that the finished look was a rosy nude, and both Stila and MAC offer a range of similar shades. Though we think MAC's iconic Spice lip liner and Stila's Crushed Rose might be the two she was wearing, or at least will offer something similar.