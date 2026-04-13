Helen Mirren's monochrome Olivier Awards outfit proves the versatility of a spring-ready shirt dress

The white button-up is a classic for a reason. Crisp, timeless and seriously versatile, not only is the style an office wear hero, a casual staple – and now Dame Helen Mirren has proved without a doubt it can also work as refined evening wear, too.

Stepping out at the 2026 Olivier Awards, she wore a monochrome look made up of a white, A-line shirt dress from Patrick McDowell’s Fall 2026 collection and styled it with the Sole Bliss poet heels in black suede, which tied in the minimalistic, black floral detail on the dress effortlessly. McDowell’s collection was all about black and white, with every piece sent down the runway crisp and elegant, which is exactly how Helen looked with her minimal accessorising.

The good news is, to recreate her outfit, you don’t need to invest in a luxury, runway shirt dress like Helen’s Patrick McDowell piece. Getting her timeless style on a budget is actually super easy, especially when you think of her ensemble as two separate pieces: a white button-up and a voluminous, A-line skirt. Shop the pieces we’ll be relying on to get her look below.

(Image credit: Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Recreate Helen Mirren's Evening Wear Look

Mango Side Knot Blouse £36 at Very With the same classic collar and button-up design as Helen's top half, this white Mango shirt is an easy piece to get her look with. The tie detail offers a great way to play with shape and define the waist. Nobody's Child White Poplin Midi Skirt £59 at Nobody's Child Available in both regular and petite lengths, the elasticated, mid-rise waist of this midi skirt from Nobody's Child makes it an easy-going spring piece that can be dressed up for a look like Helen's, or dressed down for more casual outfits, too. EXACT MATCH Sole Bliss Poet Heels £189 at Sole Bliss Featuring the classic Sole Bliss 'Bunion Bed stretch panel' that smooths and comforts difficult joints, as well as the brand's usual three layers of underfoot cushioning, Helen's heels are not only timeless and chic but are also comfy and supportive, too. M&S Pure Cotton Button Through Peplum Shirt £30 at M&S While this M&S shirt does not have a tie belt at the waist, it still boasts a peplum silhouette thanks to the waist-cinching design that makes balancing out a voluminous skirt like that of Helen's style a breeze. You can always add a leather belt to further highlight the A-line cut. Mango Flared Cotton Skirt £35.99 at Mango A flared, A-line design gives this skirt tons of volume, with its crisp, cotton fabric feeling fresh and timeless. It's an ideal base for building up any monochrome outfit, whether it's an event-worthy style or something more casual. Next Forever Comfort Cross Strap Block Heel Shoes £34 at Next These Next heels are a perfect high street alternative to Helen's Sole Bliss shoes, with the two designs sharing so many similarities. Plus, the Next pair boast the brand's Forever Comfort technology and is available in regular and wide fits.

Helen’s outfit is a masterclass in how to wear monochrome, as well as being perfect inspiration for spring-ready evening attire and date night outfit ideas. As Helen proves, black and white make for a classic combination that you really can’t go wrong with, and the monochrome palette offers an easy shortcut to create an elegant and timeless look this season.

Teaming the capsule wardrobe staple of a classic white shirt with a voluminous midi skirt makes a great alternative to a shirt dress. Taking notes from Helen's style, if you are pairing a shirt with a fuller skirt, make sure to highlight your waist, and cinch yourself in by using a belt either in the same fabric or in a contrasting colour to help create that fit and flared look. A more fitted top half and voluminous bottom half will help to create a balanced silhouette.

Leaning into a more quiet luxury-inspired look, Helen kept her accessories to a minimum, and this played perfectly into the understated tonal colour palette for a more cohesive outfit. The cross-hatch straps on her heels added just enough interest to complement the look, while also offering a timeless touch, too.

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