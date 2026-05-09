Emily Blunt just proved my theory right: the best designer handbags can elevate even the most low-key outfits

Emily Blunt has been busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 over the last few weeks, and I've been keeping an eye on her seriously glam, red carpet looks along the way. In fact, I've become accustomed to her polished aesthetic, so it came as a bit of a surprise to spot her in a low-key ensemble while out in NYC last week.

Of course, even though she was off duty, Emily still managed to look effortlessly chic and opted for an understated grey sweatshirt and tailored, navy trouser combination, which she finished like a pro with a pair of Converse trainers and a classic DeMellier New York Tote Bag. While fuss-free overall, Emily’s outfit serves up some great sartorial inspiration for any weekend wardrobe, and her choice of designer bag added an elevated touch, giving the whole ensemble a fashion-forward lift.

It also proves my theory that the best designer handbags can upstyle the most laidback of ensembles. And, the New York Tote from DeMellier has been hugely popular with the A-listers, spotted on the arms of the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon recently. It’s one of those quiet luxury handbags that will work with any outfit, and after seeing Emily using it to perk up her off-duty basics, I'm more tempted than ever to invest in one.

(Image credit: DeMellier)

Shop the Look

Exact Match DeMellier New York Midi Leather Tote Bag £475 at MYTHERESA This supple leather piece really is up there as one of the most coveted accessories of the year. The classic black is brilliantly versatile but there are plenty of other colours to choose from. Exact Match Converse All Star Ox in Black £60 at Schuh A timeless shoe choice, Emily's Converse add a touch of skater cool to her ensemble. The black and white colourway is extremely versatile, ensuring these low profile shoes will pair with multiple looks. Uniqlo Smooth Cotton Crew Neck Jumper £34.90 at Uniqlo The current Uniqlo collection is such a winner for those who prefer a minimalist approach to dressing, and this classic sweatshirt is a perfect example. M&S Single Pleat Wide Leg Trousers with Linen £40 at M&S A neat pleat at the front of these trousers adds a smart spin to the loose, swishy shape, so they can easily be dressed up or down for different plans.

Shop similar bags

JW PEI Hana Medium Tote Bag £130 at Amazon Big enough for your daily essentials without looking cumbersome, this shoulder swinger will be a winner for any wardrobe. Charles & Keith Arlet Tote Bag £109 at John Lewis This larger sized bag will add some polish to any outfit and it has a handy internal zip pouch for your phone and keys. CHUNLI Vegan Leather Tote Bags £27.41 at Amazon This one is a great designer lookalike for Emily's DeMellier piece. With a similar shape and quiet-luxury-style detailing, people might just think it's the real deal.

There is something really low-key yet luxurious about the DeMellier New York tote bag, which I suspect is why it has been so popular with the A-lister crowd. Expensive-looking, but without overt branding, it's one of those pieces that will work with absolutely any look with ease.

Whether you're heading to the office, hitting the shops or just out and about like Emily, this handily-sized and forever stylish accessory will be ideal. And what's more, Emily Blunt's look is proof that when it comes to dressing up a casual look, a polished handbag can easily make even your most low key looks feel instantly elevated.