Jump to category:

Emily Blunt just proved my theory right: the best designer handbags can elevate even the most low-key outfits

The star added the quiet luxury piece to her relaxed ensemble.

Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News
emily blunt next to a demellier handbag still life
(Image credit: DeMellier)
Jump to category:

Emily Blunt has been busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 over the last few weeks, and I've been keeping an eye on her seriously glam, red carpet looks along the way. In fact, I've become accustomed to her polished aesthetic, so it came as a bit of a surprise to spot her in a low-key ensemble while out in NYC last week.

Of course, even though she was off duty, Emily still managed to look effortlessly chic and opted for an understated grey sweatshirt and tailored, navy trouser combination, which she finished like a pro with a pair of Converse trainers and a classic DeMellier New York Tote Bag. While fuss-free overall, Emily’s outfit serves up some great sartorial inspiration for any weekend wardrobe, and her choice of designer bag added an elevated touch, giving the whole ensemble a fashion-forward lift.

It also proves my theory that the best designer handbags can upstyle the most laidback of ensembles. And, the New York Tote from DeMellier has been hugely popular with the A-listers, spotted on the arms of the likes of Lindsay Lohan, Katie Holmes and Reese Witherspoon recently. It’s one of those quiet luxury handbags that will work with any outfit, and after seeing Emily using it to perk up her off-duty basics, I'm more tempted than ever to invest in one.

emily blunt wearing a jumper and trouser outfit with a demellier new york tote bag

(Image credit: DeMellier)

Shop the Look

Shop similar bags

There is something really low-key yet luxurious about the DeMellier New York tote bag, which I suspect is why it has been so popular with the A-lister crowd. Expensive-looking, but without overt branding, it's one of those pieces that will work with absolutely any look with ease.

Whether you're heading to the office, hitting the shops or just out and about like Emily, this handily-sized and forever stylish accessory will be ideal. And what's more, Emily Blunt's look is proof that when it comes to dressing up a casual look, a polished handbag can easily make even your most low key looks feel instantly elevated.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.