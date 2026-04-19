Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to carry the tote bag that all fashion editors are coveting right now - here's how to get her look
The actress used the designer bag to finish her outfit while filming scenes for her latest series
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When it comes to the latest ‘It Bag’ to get excited about, the DeMellier New York Tote is most definitely up there with the best for 2026. The oversized piece has been spotted looped over the arms of many A-listers recently, with big names including Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger using the luxe leather accessory to finish their outfits.
Like most other fashion editors and shopping fans, I have been dreaming about investing in the designer bag for a while now, and after seeing Lindsay Lohan carrying the tote last week, I want it more than ever. The star was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming series Count My Lies in New York, wearing a patterned t-shirt by Jean Paul Gaultier with a white midi skirt, and then used the tan iteration of the much-loved accessory to add some real wow-factor to her look - and her ensemble showed just how well this practical piece can work with everyday outfits.
The DeMellier New York Tote is a firm fashion favourite and sits well with the current spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, but the understated design also feels very timeless so it’s one of those pieces that will continue to look and feel special for years to come, and if you’re feeling as tempted as I am, you can find it along with some affordable designer dupes below.
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Exact Match
It is no surprise that this piece has been so popular. The generous size makes it very practical, and the fuss-free and sleek design keeps it feeling polished. The real leather tote from the London-based label is available in a range of colours too.
Exact Match
A pretty botanical print gives this classic striped t-shirt a bold and artsy rework that will pep up your daytime outfits. Wear with a skirt like Lindsay or simply buddy it up with your barrel leg jeans.
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After seeing the behind-the-scenes shots, TV fans have been getting hyped up about Lindsay's latest show, which also features Kit Harrington and Shailene Woodley, but it's her character's outfits that have got me excited.
The star has been spotted in a few wearable looks, including a gorgeous suede jacket and jeans combination last week, and this latest ensemble is just as chic. I predict that her looks are going to be big news when this series finally airs, so it makes sense to get ahead of the shopping pack and invest in her pieces early.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
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