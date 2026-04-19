Lindsay Lohan is the latest celebrity to carry the tote bag that all fashion editors are coveting right now - here's how to get her look

When it comes to the latest ‘It Bag’ to get excited about, the DeMellier New York Tote is most definitely up there with the best for 2026. The oversized piece has been spotted looped over the arms of many A-listers recently, with big names including Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon and Renee Zellweger using the luxe leather accessory to finish their outfits.

Like most other fashion editors and shopping fans, I have been dreaming about investing in the designer bag for a while now, and after seeing Lindsay Lohan carrying the tote last week, I want it more than ever. The star was spotted filming scenes for her upcoming series Count My Lies in New York, wearing a patterned t-shirt by Jean Paul Gaultier with a white midi skirt, and then used the tan iteration of the much-loved accessory to add some real wow-factor to her look - and her ensemble showed just how well this practical piece can work with everyday outfits.

The DeMellier New York Tote is a firm fashion favourite and sits well with the current spring/summer fashion trends of 2026, but the understated design also feels very timeless so it’s one of those pieces that will continue to look and feel special for years to come, and if you’re feeling as tempted as I am, you can find it along with some affordable designer dupes below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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Exact Match DeMellier New York Leather Tote Bag £550 at MYTHERESA It is no surprise that this piece has been so popular. The generous size makes it very practical, and the fuss-free and sleek design keeps it feeling polished. The real leather tote from the London-based label is available in a range of colours too. Exact Match Jean Paul Gaultier Marinière Grape printed mesh T-shirt £330 at NET-A-PORTER A pretty botanical print gives this classic striped t-shirt a bold and artsy rework that will pep up your daytime outfits. Wear with a skirt like Lindsay or simply buddy it up with your barrel leg jeans. Mint Velvet White Cotton Full Midi Skirt £99 at Mint Velvet A full midi skirt in a fresh white or soft beige hue will make a great base for a wide range of tops during the sunnier months. Add a shirt in a similar colour for a preppy aesthetic or keep it relaxed with a slogan sweatshirt.

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John Lewis Oversized Leather Tote Bag £129 at John Lewis Looking for a smart new bag that will be big enough to carry your laptop and essentials to the office? This jumbo design will do the job nicely. Gina Tricot Faux Leather Medium Tote Bag £50 at ASOS This tote has a very similar feel to DeMellier's iconic tote, but it will get you the luxe look for a fraction of the price. Next Tan Brown Belted Croc Shoulder Bag £20 (was £44) at Next A moc-croc texture adds a little more interest to this XL accessory. Use it to finish a boho-dress or sharp tailoring.

After seeing the behind-the-scenes shots, TV fans have been getting hyped up about Lindsay's latest show, which also features Kit Harrington and Shailene Woodley, but it's her character's outfits that have got me excited.

The star has been spotted in a few wearable looks, including a gorgeous suede jacket and jeans combination last week, and this latest ensemble is just as chic. I predict that her looks are going to be big news when this series finally airs, so it makes sense to get ahead of the shopping pack and invest in her pieces early.