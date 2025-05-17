Renée Zellweger was just spotted carrying the cult tote bag we've been coveting for months

She looked unrecognisable for a reason - and she styled this chic bag in the most perfect way

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Every season, there seems to be a particular accessory that the fashion set gravitates towards, and it's often a designer bag.

From Loewe's Raffia Crossbody to the Coach Kisslock, certain styles will suddenly be spotted slung on the shoulders or clutched under the elbows of the A-listers, and this summer it's the DeMellier New York tote's turn in the spotlight. This oversized accessory has been hugely popular lately, not just with us here at woman&home, but with celebrities like Katie Holmes.

Renée Zellweger is the latest star to join the club. She carried the tote in a soft nude shade while filming scenes for her latest role in Only Murders in the Building in New York last week.

The cult-loved New York tote bag by the British label is available in six other classic shades, but I think Renee’s neutral sand-coloured option is the chicest. The oversized, real leather tote is a firm fashion favourite right now, but the classic shape and minimal design mean that it won’t date anytime soon - it’ll make a wise investment that will work for years to come, so now's the time to buy.

Renee Zellweger is seen filming scenes on the set of 'Only Murders in the Building' on May 13, 2025 in New York City

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Buy the DeMellier New York tote bag

DeMellier New York bagExact match

DeMellier
The New York tote bag

This large option gets my vote and even fits a laptop, but for £445 you can also buy the smaller midi version instead.

It isn't the first time I’ve felt inspired by a star while they were in character for a film or show – Sarah Jessica Parker always wows whenever she is working on scenes for And Just Like That, and last week while filming for the very same series as Renée, Meryl Streep’s turn up jeans were bang on trend for this season.

Renee was dressed up in character, but the outfit really worked, and her soft cream and baby pink ensemble looked absolutely gorgeous. It made the perfect match for her designer piece.

The size makes it practical and the soft beige tone will work with absolutely any outfit too – from smart separates like Renee’s character ensemble, to a floaty sun dress or even a T-shirt and barrel leg jeans look.

composite image of DeMellier New York tote bag

(Image credit: DeMellier)

The hand-crafted and elegant style makes the tote a quiet luxury handbag that will breathe a high-end touch into any wardrobe. In fact, I predict it to be one of those future classics that will always look chic. I guarantee that if you buy it now, you’ll love it forever.

Shop more tote bags

Modern Picnic, The Tote

Modern Picnic
The Tote

This simple shoulder bag will look great for a day at the office and it is big enough to store all your daily essentials including your gadgets with ease.

TU Clothing, Beige Faux Leather Pleat Shopper Bag
TU Clothing
Beige Faux Leather Pleat Shopper Bag

TU have some amazing designer doubles at the moment and I've recently fallen hard for the Polene tote lookalike. This gorgeous accessory will recreate Renee's look minus the hefty price tag.

John Lewis , Luxe Leather Tote Bag
John Lewis
Luxe Leather Tote Bag

This real leather buy has a more casual feel than the DeMellier bag, but will look just as stylish when buddied up with a tailored blazer or your favourite denim midi.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

