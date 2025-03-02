M&S's mini basket bag that looks so much like Loewe’s raffia crossbody is £400 cheaper

Planning to splash out on a designer handbag this spring? This M&S lookalike for the Loewe raffia crossbody might make you think twice.

Even with all the new spring/summer trends for 2025, there's one timeless seasonal staple that we'll never replace; the basket bag. It's such a charming style, with woven straw and raffia styles bringing tonnes of texture into even the simplest of looks and they work just as well with casual white jeans outfits as they do with more beach-ready pairings of floating maxi skirts and flip-flops.

And when we talk about basket bags, there's one designer style that comes to mind. Loewe's iconic Drawstring Bucket Bag is a luxury take on the straw bag trend and, with tanned leather accents and a practical canvas lining, it's a timeless style that's also one of the best affordable designer handbags out there - but M&S just released a lookalike that's over £400 cheaper and the beautiful woven bucket bag makes an ideal high-street alternative.

Shop M&S's Loewe Lookalike

Loewe Drawstring Bucket £475 at Loewe Made from handwoven palm leaves from Spain, the Loewe Bucket bag is a classic and charming design that features timeless calfskin details as well as a canvas top that keeps your belongings safe with its drawstring closure. M&S Straw Woven Mini Basket Shoulder Bag £39.50 at M&S With two long, adjustable crossbody straps as well as two braided top handles for multiple carry options, this straw bag is full of personality. Plus, it's fully lined with a canvas-like material and has a drawstring fastening to keep your belongings secure.

Made from 100% natural straw, M&S's Straw Woven Mini Basket Shoulder Bag is a charming style that brings tonnes of tactile texture, as well as a lovely warm-toned natural shade, into your wardrobe. Paired with the brown leather handles, this is a neutral staple that can finish off outfits of any colour with a natural flair.

The chunky woven straw creates a compact U shaped bag that is nearly the exact same size as the Loewe style at 32cm wide, 18cm high and 7.5cm deep. In comparison, the designer bag is just a little deeper, which gives it a more rounded, basket-like appearance at 28cm wide, 19cm high and 18cm deep. So, the M&S style is flatter, which can actually work in your favour as it reduces any bulk - something that's incredibly handy if you want to take it in your suitcase on a sun-drenched holiday.

Both bags feature canvas linings, which means your best designer sunglasses aren't going to get scratched by the straw when you're rummaging around in your bag. They also both have a drawstring fastening on that canvas lining to keep your belongings safe. This adds a lovely design feature as well as a practical one, as the ruched canvas peeks out from the lip of the bag for an extra layer of texture and interest.

The M&S bag also has something that the Loewe one does not. While the designer bucket bag has one long, adjustable crossbody strap that means you can carry it on the shoulder or across the body, the M&S lookalike boasts two braided top handles as well as its adjustable crossbody strap. That means you can also carry this style in your hand, adding to the picnic-basket charm of its design.

Of course, the M&S piece is missing the tanned calfskin logo that sits on the front of the Loewe bag, but it does tie this touch in with its brown leather handles. Plus, it's also available with beautiful lime green straps instead of the more understated and muted brown so you can make a splash with some fun and bright colour.