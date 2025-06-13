Reese Witherspoon’s effortless beach day look is the summer style we're copying
Her summer dress, sunhat and tote bag combination is ideal for staying cool and comfortable in the heat
Caroline Parr
As summer approaches, we're gearing up for hot weather and days spent at the beach. We've found the ideal outfit inspiration for just that in Reese Witherspoon's pretty printed dress, wide-brimmed sunhat and relaxed canvas tote bag pairing.
Posting on Instagram last summer, Reese captioned the snap: "The perfect summer dress doesn’t exi— oh wait, I found it!'" And her fans agree. "You look gorgeous," wrote one. "That dress looks good on you!!" said another.
woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr explains why this is a look you'll come to rely on when the temperatures rise: "Find the perfect summer dress and you're sorted for the next few months. A roomy tote bag will hold all your essentials, and they're a huge (pardon the pun!) trend right now - look to Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung for more inspiration if you need it."
A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)
A photo posted by on
Shop Reese's summer style
In our minds, this outfit is the perfect summer look. The bold pattern on her dress is a great way to make a statement in the summer months, when layering and adding texture to an outfit is impossible thanks to the heat. But with stunning swirls and flower motifs, plus some striking blue stitching, you get a breezy statement piece that also makes for an ideal holiday style thanks to the Mediterranean feel of the colourway, too.
While the dress is super classic and timeless, Reese gave it a modern edge by adding a boxy beach bag to the look. Reese tagged the clothes as being from Draper James X Kohl's, which is her California lifestyle brand and epitomises the actor's laid-back style.
Reese is wearing the Women's Draper James Embroidered Midi Dress, available in US department store Kohl's, which sadly doesn't ship to the UK. But we've found some great alternatives if you want to mimic Reese's style. Crafted from floaty fabrics that will keep you cool, with elegant and flattering fits, any of these would make a great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.
