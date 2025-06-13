Reese Witherspoon’s effortless beach day look is the summer style we're copying

Her summer dress, sunhat and tote bag combination is ideal for staying cool and comfortable in the heat

As summer approaches, we're gearing up for hot weather and days spent at the beach. We've found the ideal outfit inspiration for just that in Reese Witherspoon's pretty printed dress, wide-brimmed sunhat and relaxed canvas tote bag pairing.

Posting on Instagram last summer, Reese captioned the snap: "The perfect summer dress doesn’t exi— oh wait, I found it!'" And her fans agree. "You look gorgeous," wrote one. "That dress looks good on you!!" said another.

woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr explains why this is a look you'll come to rely on when the temperatures rise: "Find the perfect summer dress and you're sorted for the next few months. A roomy tote bag will hold all your essentials, and they're a huge (pardon the pun!) trend right now - look to Katie Holmes and Alexa Chung for more inspiration if you need it."

Shop Reese's summer style

blue and white summer dress
Maggy London Palm Print Cotton Dress

This pretty summer dress is crafted from 98% cotton for a soft and airy feel. The simple blue and white pattern makes it a great choice for holidays, with the palm tree print and breezy fit keeping you feeling cool and looking oh-so chic.

long blue and white summer dress
MELLODAY Floral Print Maxi Dress

This printed maxi dress boasts a stunning pretty blue and white pattern that complements its romantic shape of a fitted bodice and long, flowing skirt. The frilled straps feel so 'Reese' and emulate her style brilliantly.

white and blue summer dress
Julia Jordan Maxi Dress

If you prefer a little more coverage from your summer dresses, it doesn't get much more flattering than this dress that can be styled for either evening, with strappy heels and a clutch, or the daytime, with sandals and a sun hat.

large canvas tote bag
Lands' End Canvas Tote Bag XL

This oversized canvas tote bag by Land's End doesn't have the same pop of colour as Reese, but its an affordable, stylish way to keep all your beach essentials stored safely.

straw sunhat
Brixton Joanna Straw Hat

This straw hat is crafted from raffia for a natural look, with a black ribbon adding a pop of subtle interest. A sun hat (along with SPF) is one of the best ways to protect your skin from UV rays when the sun comes out.

straw tote bag
Mango Straw Shopper Tote Bag

This oversized shopper from Mango boasts stylish contrasting details and a luxe lining, making it a chic and practical choice for summer days.

In our minds, this outfit is the perfect summer look. The bold pattern on her dress is a great way to make a statement in the summer months, when layering and adding texture to an outfit is impossible thanks to the heat. But with stunning swirls and flower motifs, plus some striking blue stitching, you get a breezy statement piece that also makes for an ideal holiday style thanks to the Mediterranean feel of the colourway, too.

While the dress is super classic and timeless, Reese gave it a modern edge by adding a boxy beach bag to the look. Reese tagged the clothes as being from Draper James X Kohl's, which is her California lifestyle brand and epitomises the actor's laid-back style.

Reese is wearing the Women's Draper James Embroidered Midi Dress, available in US department store Kohl's, which sadly doesn't ship to the UK. But we've found some great alternatives if you want to mimic Reese's style. Crafted from floaty fabrics that will keep you cool, with elegant and flattering fits, any of these would make a great addition to your summer capsule wardrobe.

