The weather is finally heating up, and with just this small glimpse of sunshine, I am already dreaming of the long days I’ll soon be spending outside, topping up my vitamin D levels (and my suncream of course). Whether you plan to catch rays by a pool, on the beach or simply in your garden, having some great swimwear and a protective hat to so in, just seals the deal on summer style, and Lily Allen just delivers the ideal inspiration.

Spotted sunning herself in the LA heat, Lily paired Damson Madder’s Lilibet swimsuit with the matching sunhat from the same brand. Opting for the brand’s playful gingham print in a bold, green and chocolate brown colourway for both pieces.

One of the most flattering one-pieces I’ve seen so far this season, thanks to its shirred textured fabric, wide scoop neckline and directional gingham pattern, pairing it with the matching sun hat adds a chic, fashionable touch to the look. Not just stylish, it's so practical too, as the hat’s generous, floppy brim keeps the sun off your face for added protection.

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Shop Lily Allen's Gingham Swimwear

Damson Madder Lilibet Swimsuit - Green & Choc Gingham Print £70 at Damson Madder With adjustable straps, the wide-sitting, scoop neckline can be adjusted for a better fit. The elastane content helps it to hug your curves, and maintain its shape after washing, for a long-lasting buy. The ruching across the body of the suit also helps to create a figure-skimming and supportive style for added poolside confidence. Damson Madder Sunhat With Tie - Avo & Choc Gingham £42 at Damson Madder Made from 100% organic cotton for a lightweight and breathable finish, this sun hat has a detachable tie that can be secured under the chin, as seen on the model, or, like Lily did, tied at the back of the head for a secure fit that will keep it from catching the breeze. The wide brim can be worn up or down, and the neutral palette will work well with jeans too.

Shop More Matching Swimwear

Damson Madder Sarong £38 at Damson Madder If Lily's swimsuit and sun hat have caught your eye, Damson Madder also make this matching sarong that acts as the perfect beach cover-up. The skirt style piece will add extra flair to your already coordinated look, just add tan sandals and a raffia bag. Damson Madder Della Reversible Swimsuit £65 at Damson Madder We love getting bang for our buck, so this reversible one-piece swimsuit is a gem. Not only do you technically get two suits for the price of one, but there's also a matching sun hat. The halter neckline makes it an ideal swimsuit for larger busts, as you can adjust the amount of lift. Damson Madder Reversible Sunhat £42 at Damson Madder This reversible sun hat features both of the patterns that can be found on the matching swimsuit. As with Lily's style, this hat is breathable, lightweight and made from 100% cotton. The tie detail can be worn behind the head or under the neck, and the brown and tan tones are pared back for a very wearable style.

When it comes to the best swimwear brands, Damson Madder has an offering that's both stylish and well-made. Lily’s swimsuit is crafted from recycled synthetic materials that will hold their shape through multiple washes and wears. Plus, a touch of elastane helps to ensure a tight, comfortable fit while lounging or swimming, while also making sure the one-piece holds its shape and dries quickly, too.

Damson Madder is one of the best British clothing brands, and this swimsuit is designed to be universally flattering. Finding the right swimwear for your body shape can be tricky, but the minimal, sleek shape of Lily’s style, and its flattering wide, scoop neckline and adjustable straps, make it a great choice.

Opting for a matching sunhat, Lily Allen leans into summer styling, and while some people can feel self-conscious about wearing a hat in the sun, Lily proves you can have a stylish and practical option. In a host of neutral tones, the brown and the zesty green tap beautifully into the latest fashion colour trends for 2026. Bold greens, ranging from vibrant chartreuse to rich emerald tones, are ideal for the months ahead, while the chocolate hue tones down the green and is still just as directional. It just goes to prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style for practicality.