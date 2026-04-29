Lily Allen’s one-piece swimsuit and matching hat will add a stylish touch to sunbathing this summer - wherever you are

Practical swimwear, but make it fashion

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The weather is finally heating up, and with just this small glimpse of sunshine, I am already dreaming of the long days I’ll soon be spending outside, topping up my vitamin D levels (and my suncream of course). Whether you plan to catch rays by a pool, on the beach or simply in your garden, having some great swimwear and a protective hat to so in, just seals the deal on summer style, and Lily Allen just delivers the ideal inspiration.

Spotted sunning herself in the LA heat, Lily paired Damson Madder’s Lilibet swimsuit with the matching sunhat from the same brand. Opting for the brand’s playful gingham print in a bold, green and chocolate brown colourway for both pieces.

One of the most flattering one-pieces I’ve seen so far this season, thanks to its shirred textured fabric, wide scoop neckline and directional gingham pattern, pairing it with the matching sun hat adds a chic, fashionable touch to the look. Not just stylish, it's so practical too, as the hat’s generous, floppy brim keeps the sun off your face for added protection.

Shop Lily Allen's Gingham Swimwear

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When it comes to the best swimwear brands, Damson Madder has an offering that's both stylish and well-made. Lily’s swimsuit is crafted from recycled synthetic materials that will hold their shape through multiple washes and wears. Plus, a touch of elastane helps to ensure a tight, comfortable fit while lounging or swimming, while also making sure the one-piece holds its shape and dries quickly, too.

Damson Madder is one of the best British clothing brands, and this swimsuit is designed to be universally flattering. Finding the right swimwear for your body shape can be tricky, but the minimal, sleek shape of Lily’s style, and its flattering wide, scoop neckline and adjustable straps, make it a great choice.

Opting for a matching sunhat, Lily Allen leans into summer styling, and while some people can feel self-conscious about wearing a hat in the sun, Lily proves you can have a stylish and practical option. In a host of neutral tones, the brown and the zesty green tap beautifully into the latest fashion colour trends for 2026. Bold greens, ranging from vibrant chartreuse to rich emerald tones, are ideal for the months ahead, while the chocolate hue tones down the green and is still just as directional. It just goes to prove that you don’t have to sacrifice style for practicality.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

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