Kelly Brook’s white and blue one-piece is the summer swimwear we’ll be wearing for a luxe, Italian feel (even if we’re only in the garden)

With the spring weather finally warming up, our thoughts are now drifting towards summer and the heat that’s soon to come – and that means swimwear is a top priority. And, whether you’re planning an exotic getaway, sunbathing in your garden or wanting to make a statement at the local pool this year, Kelly Brook has you covered with the perfect swimwear inspiration.

Sunning herself on an enviously beautiful Italian beach, Kelly wore a white and blue one-piece swimsuit from her collection with Next. While her exact piece is no longer available to buy, it’s the white and blue colourway that drew our attention the most, with the rich combination perfect for adding a luxe feel to your beach wardrobe, wherever you are in the world.

The combination of colours mimics the classic Mediterranean aesthetic of a long, hot summer, with the high-contrast effortlessly elegant. Her style boasted a dainty floral pattern that covered the swimsuit, with a sweetheart neckline and bow detail at the centre, creating a feminine feel.

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Shop White and Blue Swimsuits

Next Cream/Blue Shell Scoop Neck Tummy Control Swimsuit £45 at Next This swinsuit is part of Kelly's collaboration with Next and, like the one she was pictured in on Instagram, features a beautiful blue and white pattern. Plus, it boasts tummy shaping mesh for a flattering fit. John Lewis Malay Ikat Cross Front Swimsuit £45 at John Lewis A cross-front design gives this swimsuit a stunning neckline, with wide straps providing support as well as creating a flattering style. A high legline also elongates your silhouette, with the one-piece design offering plenty of coverage. M&S Printed Padded Wide Strap Square Neck Swimsuit £36 at M&S Wide straps and a square neck give this swimsuit a flattering shape, while the chlorine-resistant fabric ensures it keeps its shape over time. It has padded cups but is non-wired for added comfort. Boden Paros Bandeau Swimsuit £85 at Boden This bandeau swimsuit has lightly padded cups that create a smooth shape, with the halterneck strap being removable for ultimate line-free tanning. Plus, the fabric provides UPF 50+ protection. Next Blue/White Floral Wrap Tummy Control Swimsuit £39 at Next With a plunging V-neckline and wrapped, ruched detail across the stomach, this swimsuit has a flattering design that aims to smooth the stomach and boost confidence with its figure-loving fit. Pour Moi St Lucia Tropical Padded Wired Swimsuit £59 at M&S Padded cups and underwiring offer support with the design of this swimsuit, while the adjustable straps give you a perfect fit. A tie detail at the front is a sweet addition to the bold, blue and white design.

As well as evoking an Italian beach holiday, introducing pops of blue into your swimwear collection this year is a great idea for another reason. Blue is set to be one of the biggest spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2026, with the shade spanning multiple tones, from turquoise to cerulean to deeper blues, so there is a version for everyone.

But while the colour is currently on trend, the combination of blue and white is itself timeless. This is a bonus considering that swimwear trends don’t tend to change drastically from year to year, so opting for a fit in colours that can work long-term is a smart idea – especially if you’re splashing out and investing in a piece from the best swimwear brands. Regardless of Kelly's age, this shape of swimsuit is also one of the best swimsuits for women over 50, as it offers great support, a flattering fit and light and bright colour that's universally flattering.

While covering up a swimsuit as stunning as Kelly’s feels like a crime, in the direct sunlight and heat, it’s always a good idea to keep sun exposure limited. The great thing about a blue and white swimsuit is that you can rely on a simple white button-up to complement the style while also offering protection for your shoulders, with a pair of white sandals and a matching beach bag making for versatile accessories that can work alongside it, giving plenty of future wearability.