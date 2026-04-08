Trinny Woodall's blue linen co-ord is the warm-weather update our wardrobe needs – and we've found similar styles
Never mind classic white linen – this season we're embracing cerulean blue
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Trinny Woodall swaps classic white linen for a statement-making hue in a recent Instagram post. Her linen co-ord comes in a pigmented cerulean blue shade – a colour we're expecting to see much more of this season.
Linen staples are a must-have during the warmer months, as the natural fibre works wonders to beat the heat. However, if you're tempted to stick to classic neutral shades, Trinny's choice is a reminder that vibrant blues are an elegant and uplifting alternative.
We've seen a rise in pigmented shades of blue as part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, with cerulean taking the lead, and if you're wondering how to wear the shade, take inspiration from Trinny and go all in with a block-coloured look.Article continues below
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She wears a button-front shirt with a relaxed fit, paired with matching straight-leg trousers from the brand Pink House, and to accessorise, she opts for silver metallic sandals and chunky cuff bracelets. To finish off her linen look, she wears Dolce & Gabbana studded sunglasses.
Shop Trinny's Look
Drawstring linen trousers are a must-have addition to any spring capsule wardrobe, and this wide-leg pair are an effortless option. They feature a chic cropped length and handy pockets.
This pure linen shirt comes in a bright blue colour that's certain to elevate your spring outfit ideas. Team it with denim jeans, shorts or the matching wide-leg trousers.
Sculptural silver jewellery is a key part of this year's jewellery trends 2026, and this beautiful cuff bracelet offers the chicest way to wear the trend. Style with chunky silver hoop earrings like these.
Linen not only looks effortlessly stylish, but its natural breathability is what makes it a practical choice in the warmer months. The loosely woven natural fibres allow air to circulate freely, helping regulate body temperature, making it a great choice for holidays and hot summer days.
Although linen shirts and trousers commonly come in neutral shades, the more vibrant blue feels like a fresh choice. Try pairing a cerulean shirt with your favourite denim jeans, or even with some bright white linen trousers when the temperatures rise.
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Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
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