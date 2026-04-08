Trinny Woodall's blue linen co-ord is the warm-weather update our wardrobe needs – and we've found similar styles

Trinny Woodall swaps classic white linen for a statement-making hue in a recent Instagram post. Her linen co-ord comes in a pigmented cerulean blue shade – a colour we're expecting to see much more of this season.

Linen staples are a must-have during the warmer months, as the natural fibre works wonders to beat the heat. However, if you're tempted to stick to classic neutral shades, Trinny's choice is a reminder that vibrant blues are an elegant and uplifting alternative.

We've seen a rise in pigmented shades of blue as part of the spring/summer fashion colour trends 2026, with cerulean taking the lead, and if you're wondering how to wear the shade, take inspiration from Trinny and go all in with a block-coloured look.

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She wears a button-front shirt with a relaxed fit, paired with matching straight-leg trousers from the brand Pink House, and to accessorise, she opts for silver metallic sandals and chunky cuff bracelets. To finish off her linen look, she wears Dolce & Gabbana studded sunglasses.

Shop Trinny's Look

Linen not only looks effortlessly stylish, but its natural breathability is what makes it a practical choice in the warmer months. The loosely woven natural fibres allow air to circulate freely, helping regulate body temperature, making it a great choice for holidays and hot summer days.

Although linen shirts and trousers commonly come in neutral shades, the more vibrant blue feels like a fresh choice. Try pairing a cerulean shirt with your favourite denim jeans, or even with some bright white linen trousers when the temperatures rise.