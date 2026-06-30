Katherine Jenkins updates classic Wimbledon whites in this elegant skirt and blouse combination that's ideal for summer occasions

Wimbledon has begun, and while most will be keeping tabs on who is progressing to the next round, I will have my eyes firmly fixed on the guests sitting courtside. With nowhere near as rigorous a dress code as the races, Wimbledon provides beautiful inspiration for summer occasionwear, and Katherine Jenkins was one of many stars who stepped out to watch the opening centre court matches.

Snapped at the SW19 venue, Katherine looked simply sensational in a white, high-neck, sleeveless scarf blouse and matching midi skirt by fashion designer Edeline Lee, and there are plenty of style notes we can take from the singer's outfit choice, which simply nailed what to wear to Wimbledon this summer.

A co-ord is ideal if you find skirts tricky size-wise, or want extra versatility from your seasonal buy. With a co-ord, the top and the bottom parts can be worn together for a quick outfit that needs little style, or you could pair the pieces with other items in your summer capsule wardrobe to max out their cost per wear. Katherine's pretty blouse could easily be styled with light wash jeans for a more casual feel, while her skirt could be paired with a tee, a fine knit or another blouse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)