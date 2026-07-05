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Forget black, this summer is all about the little white dress, and Katherine Jenkins just wore a new Wimbledon favourite

The singer looked incredible in her fit-and-flare design while courtside

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A HEADSHOT OF KATHERINE JENKINS
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Katherine Jenkins mastered Wimbledon whites this week in not one, but two exceptional white dresses. Attending on the second day of Wimbledon, the singer was spotted in a little white dress by Nadine Merabi, with Roxy Horner spotted in an identical dress, and Katherine Ryan sporting a style from the same collection with similar button detailing.

Her white cotton dress was by Nadine Merabi and featured a fit-and-flare shape, a sweetheart-inspired neckline and hammered gold buttons for an elevated detail. Paired with a raffia and tan leather Aspinal Mayfair bag, Katherine leaned into the glorious sunshine that beamed down on SW19 for day 2 of play.

Demonstrating exactly what to wear to Wimbledon, Katherine effortlessly navigated the unspoken smart casual dress code, and she appeared to finish her outfit with a pair of dark-rimmed sunglasses. Crafted from cotton, her breathable outfit, with a comfortable A-line skirt, was a great choice for watching the tennis.

katherine jenkins wearing a white dress at wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

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