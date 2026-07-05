Forget black, this summer is all about the little white dress, and Katherine Jenkins just wore a new Wimbledon favourite

Katherine Jenkins mastered Wimbledon whites this week in not one, but two exceptional white dresses. Attending on the second day of Wimbledon, the singer was spotted in a little white dress by Nadine Merabi, with Roxy Horner spotted in an identical dress, and Katherine Ryan sporting a style from the same collection with similar button detailing.

Her white cotton dress was by Nadine Merabi and featured a fit-and-flare shape, a sweetheart-inspired neckline and hammered gold buttons for an elevated detail. Paired with a raffia and tan leather Aspinal Mayfair bag, Katherine leaned into the glorious sunshine that beamed down on SW19 for day 2 of play.

Demonstrating exactly what to wear to Wimbledon, Katherine effortlessly navigated the unspoken smart casual dress code, and she appeared to finish her outfit with a pair of dark-rimmed sunglasses. Crafted from cotton, her breathable outfit, with a comfortable A-line skirt, was a great choice for watching the tennis.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Exact Match Nadine Merabi Annabelle White Dress £275 at Nadine Merabi This beautiful dress features a sweetheart neckline, statement gold buttons and hidden side pockets, ideal for centre court it nods to the look and feel of the day. Exact Match Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag £695 at Aspinal of London This raffia and real leather number was the perfect finishing touch to the singer's dress and the neutral tones means it will buddy up well with any outfit. M&S Square Chunky Preppy Sunglasses £18 at M&S Sunglasses are a must for this time of year, and an oversized square set of frames like Katherine's will feel both modern and timeless.

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