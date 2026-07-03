M&S x Silverstone 'Dress to Thrill' collection has stopped me in my tracks – these 9 favourite pieces feel so high-end

M&S has become my go-to for trend-led fashion at affordable prices, and no one quite collaborates as well as they do. Celebrating their partnership with Silverstone, their recent collection has stopped me in my tracks whilst bringing high-end glamour to the high street.

The M&S X Silverstone: Dress to Thrill collection marks the coming together of two unmistakably British institutions. To celebrate, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix kick off on Sunday, 5th July, M&S has put together this dynamic edit. Featuring utility-inspired outerwear, monochrome shades with dashes of racing red and elevated accessories, this collection is worth shopping right now, which is why I've rounded up my favourite pieces below.

Not only have the British clothing brand delivered this exceptional collection, but they also hosted the first-ever fashion show held at Silverstone's iconic pit lane. Taking over the space, they staged a runway showcasing the womenswear looks alongside the menswear collection that's also available to shop online.