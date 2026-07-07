Rachel Stevens proves that light and breathable co-ords are the heatproof style to invest in this summer
She looked effortlessly chic, as she attended the launch of the M&S X Silverstone Dress To Thrill collection at the British Grand Prix
Everyone is keeping tabs on M&S at the moment, with the British clothing brand delivering exceptional styles at affordable prices, and its 'Dress to Thrill' collection is no exception, with the dynamic edit curated in collaboration with Silverstone to celebrate the Formula 1 British Grand Prix kick-off.
Rachel Stevens was there to mark the occasion, wearing two standout pieces from the collaboration that prove elegant style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Styling up the M&S lyocell-rich checked collared oversized shirt with the matching M&S lyocell-rich checked midi skirt, she accessorised the co-ord with Freja NYC’s Mercer top-handle east-west bag and a pair of white court pumps to lean into the striking monochrome colour palette.
These two pieces are undoubtedly some of our favourite M&S X Silverstone Dress To Thrill collection pieces, ideal for elevated day wear, as Rachel proves. And, as a bonus, the shirt is also made from what M&S calls a ‘temperature-regulating, lyocell-rich fabric.’ So, if you’re panicking about what to wear in the heat this week, there’s no better time to add Rachel’s style to your summer capsule wardrobe.
Shop Rachel Stevens' Grand Prix Outfit
EXACT MATCH
We love a plain white shirt, but this checked version from M&S proves that a subtle pattern can take a staple and elevate it. It is cut to an on-trend oversized fit, though it is still neat and polished thanks to a collared neckline and crisp finish.
EXACT MATCH
With a high waist and floaty A-line shape, this M&S midi skirt is an ultra-flattering piece. Its monochrome colour palette makes it a timeless design, with a floaty overlay and all-over, faint check print to create an understated but elegant look.
EXACT MATCH
This faux-leather shoulder bag perfectly blends contemporary with classic design and boasts a bowler-like shape with its long top handles and angular design. It's versatile thanks to its sleek lines and black palette, making it an ideal accessory to style with monochrome outfits.