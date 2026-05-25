Rachel Stevens' £36 M&S polka dot top is the easiest way to update wide-leg trousers this season

Rachel Stevens looked effortlessly elegant at the relaunch of M&S Sparks Rewards, wearing a black and white spotted chiffon top with black wide leg trousers and metal-tipped heels.

Polka dots have had a surprise surge as one of the key spring/summer fashion trends 2026 this season - from windbreakers to maxi dresses, this vintage-inspired print can be found on everything, and it's easy to see why it's so popular, it's all thanks to its effortless styling.

Rachel Stevens is often spotted in stylish looks, and while everyone can take something away from her aesthetic, she's particularly good at showcasing petite style and often challenges the boundaries of what people think petites can wear. Despite her stature, Rachel carried off wide leg trousers with ease as she nipped in her waist with a tucked-in top, and elongated her legs with a long pointed heel.

GO DOTTY FOR POLKA PRINTS

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Shop polka dot tops

EXACT MATCH M&S Polka Dot Drape Detail Blouse £36 at M&S Rachel's stylish M&S top proves you don't have to spend a lot to look great in this trend. Rachel teamed her top with wide-leg trousers, but in order to balance her proportions, she made sure to tuck the top in. Alternatively, pair this top with slim-leg jeans. Reiss Polka-Dot Pussy Bow Tie Blouse £140 at Reiss With a high neck, pussy bow detail and floaty caped sleeves, we love this blouse from Reiss for its sophisticated take on a vintage print. The tie neckline adds a romantic feel and is ideal for adding fullness to your bust area. The shorter sleeve is ideal in warm weather. Mint Velvet Black Polka Dot Print Blouse £99 at Mint Velvet wide-legTap into your bohemian side with this floaty polka dot top from Mint Velvet. Ruffled sleeves give it a playful edge. Team this top with skinny jeans and suede boots to lean into the 70s aesthetic, or tuck it into a pair of wide leg trousers or true blues.

Complete the look

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One of the easiest and most timeless ways to add polka dots to your wardrobe is in a monochrome outfit. Try adding a white-based spotty top to your favourite white jeans outfit, or try styling a slip skirt with a silky spotty camisole for a refreshing spring look.

We love how Rachel Stevens' M&S top has an additional quirky touch in the form of asymmetric sleeves, which create a billowing silhouette. If you're worried about getting swamped in this floaty fabric, swap wide-leg trousers like Rachel's for a pair of Levi's rib cage jeans. The fitted silhouette will balance the looser fit across your top half. For a quick date night outfit idea, finish this look with your favourite pair of black heels

Whether you're looking for a stylish top to wear with jeans for a night out or a new work outfit idea, don't miss the chance to add polka dots to your look this season. This fun retro print will immediately update whatever look you opt for, and it will last beyond this season, too.

Of course, polka dots don't just have to be in monochrome like Rachel Stevens' outfit - pinks, reds, and blues are all popular, as well as brown and cream colour combinations reminiscent of Julia Roberts iconic dress from Pretty Woman. However you choose to wear polka dots, you're guaranteed a spot on the style list this season with this cool print.