Rachel Stevens' £36 M&S polka dot top is the easiest way to update wide-leg trousers this season
She once again demonstrated how petites can wear every trend
Rachel Stevens looked effortlessly elegant at the relaunch of M&S Sparks Rewards, wearing a black and white spotted chiffon top with black wide leg trousers and metal-tipped heels.
Polka dots have had a surprise surge as one of the key spring/summer fashion trends 2026 this season - from windbreakers to maxi dresses, this vintage-inspired print can be found on everything, and it's easy to see why it's so popular, it's all thanks to its effortless styling.
Rachel Stevens is often spotted in stylish looks, and while everyone can take something away from her aesthetic, she's particularly good at showcasing petite style and often challenges the boundaries of what people think petites can wear. Despite her stature, Rachel carried off wide leg trousers with ease as she nipped in her waist with a tucked-in top, and elongated her legs with a long pointed heel.
GO DOTTY FOR POLKA PRINTS
Shop polka dot tops
EXACT MATCH
Rachel's stylish M&S top proves you don't have to spend a lot to look great in this trend. Rachel teamed her top with wide-leg trousers, but in order to balance her proportions, she made sure to tuck the top in. Alternatively, pair this top with slim-leg jeans.
With a high neck, pussy bow detail and floaty caped sleeves, we love this blouse from Reiss for its sophisticated take on a vintage print. The tie neckline adds a romantic feel and is ideal for adding fullness to your bust area. The shorter sleeve is ideal in warm weather.
wide-legTap into your bohemian side with this floaty polka dot top from Mint Velvet. Ruffled sleeves give it a playful edge. Team this top with skinny jeans and suede boots to lean into the 70s aesthetic, or tuck it into a pair of wide leg trousers or true blues.
Complete the look
DeMellier's chic designs are making them the go-to for the best affordable designer bags. We love the New York's elongated silhouette.
Rachel's trousers are a past-season pair from Zara, but this wide-leg, M&S culotte is the perfect base for smart casual outfit ideas.
Metal toe caps are a great way to update classic black court shoes. This detail has been seen on designers ranging from Saint Laurent to Maje and Isabel Marant.
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One of the easiest and most timeless ways to add polka dots to your wardrobe is in a monochrome outfit. Try adding a white-based spotty top to your favourite white jeans outfit, or try styling a slip skirt with a silky spotty camisole for a refreshing spring look.
We love how Rachel Stevens' M&S top has an additional quirky touch in the form of asymmetric sleeves, which create a billowing silhouette. If you're worried about getting swamped in this floaty fabric, swap wide-leg trousers like Rachel's for a pair of Levi's rib cage jeans. The fitted silhouette will balance the looser fit across your top half. For a quick date night outfit idea, finish this look with your favourite pair of black heels
Whether you're looking for a stylish top to wear with jeans for a night out or a new work outfit idea, don't miss the chance to add polka dots to your look this season. This fun retro print will immediately update whatever look you opt for, and it will last beyond this season, too.
Of course, polka dots don't just have to be in monochrome like Rachel Stevens' outfit - pinks, reds, and blues are all popular, as well as brown and cream colour combinations reminiscent of Julia Roberts iconic dress from Pretty Woman. However you choose to wear polka dots, you're guaranteed a spot on the style list this season with this cool print.
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Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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