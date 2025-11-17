Trust us, this classic style of shoe will work harder than anything else in your wardrobe
These celebrities are proof that this is the only pair of heels you need
They say that a girl can never have too many shoes, and while I do agree to a certain extent, as a fashion editor I would say that if you’re limited on cash or closet space, it’s always best to stick to the classics that you can wear anytime and with anything. The footwear that really will do it all is the humble black court shoe, and I promise that you will get more wardrobe mileage out of this style staple than any other heel.
While not as flashy or glamorous as metallic strappy styles or patterned platforms, I'm a firm believer that everybody should own a pair of understated black courts. Don’t believe me? Take a look at the long list of Hollywood A-listers who have all opted for a pair of heeled pumps over the last couple of weeks; both Reese Witherspoon and Demi Moore are fans, and the celebrities prove just how versatile this particular style can be.
The simple black heel has been spotted styled with every type of outfit, from bright colours to classic lace and smart daytime looks; they work perfectly with everything. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite looks complete with a court shoe footnote below, that prove just how special this timeless heel can look.
Wear With Neon Brights
Some might see a black shoe as a little jarring with a flashy shade of green or yellow, but Rosamund Pike proved otherwise with her latest red carpet look. The key to this aesthetic is to keep it simple and wear your colour-pop piece with just your heels and go for classic accessories that won't clash. Metallics or sparkles will work well and won't be overly busy - anything coloured or patterned could feel too much and will take away the fashion-forward vibe of your bold colour and black combination.
Wear this glitzy piece over your colourful occasion wear or simply layer it under a buttoned collar on an oversized white shirt for some daytime wow.
Wear With Your LBD
A hero pair of courts will complement your favourite little black dress beautifully. Whether you opt for gothic lace like Catherine Zeta Jones or something a little simpler, add some fuss-free heels to your look, and you will be all set for a party. Glossy fabrics like satin or patent leather will add a little more interest to an all-black ensemble, and for something a little sexier, opt for sharper pointed shoe styles and a classic stiletto.
Wear With Your Workwear
Your plain black court shoes will make an equally stylish finishing touch to your daytime looks. Take notes from Sarah Paulson and use your heeled pumps to complement a tailored trouser outfit or use them to complete a pencil skirt ensemble for your 9-5. If you are wearing your heels all day, look for styles with padded soles, lower heels or wider fits to keep your feet comfy and supported.
When it comes to the best winter coat trends, it's best to invest in a classic cover-up like this one, as it will look and feel equally timeless next year too.
The court shoe has been popular for years because it really does look good with everything. As well as being versatile with styling, the classic heel is very flattering on legs, as the combination of sleek design, low V-front and high heel will make your pins appear longer and leaner from all angles.
If you don't already own a pair of black court shoes, now is a good time to invest, as they will see you through all kinds of plans in the run-up to Christmas and beyond. You can pop them on without having to think about it, knowing your heels are working with your outfit in the most fuss-free yet fashion forward way.
Shop More Court Shoes
A lower heel will be easier to wear all day than a sky-high pair of stilettos and can look just as stylish. Wear these with your best skinny jeans and a tailored blazer outfit.
As these celebrities show, a black pair of court shoes really do go with absolutely everything. Whether it's date night outfits or smart casual situations, a pair of black shoes grounds and elevates every look. From jeans and a blazer ensembles to party-ready dresses, while they're ideal for the festive season, they will work year-round, making a good pair a sound investment.
Don't forget, as with all heels, always wear your heels in around the house before taking them out for a long wear or special occasion. Leather iterations will not only have lots of longevity, but they are also more likely to bend and mould to your foot for comfortable wear, as the leather should have a good level of give.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
