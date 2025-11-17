Trust us, this classic style of shoe will work harder than anything else in your wardrobe

They say that a girl can never have too many shoes, and while I do agree to a certain extent, as a fashion editor I would say that if you’re limited on cash or closet space, it’s always best to stick to the classics that you can wear anytime and with anything. The footwear that really will do it all is the humble black court shoe, and I promise that you will get more wardrobe mileage out of this style staple than any other heel.

While not as flashy or glamorous as metallic strappy styles or patterned platforms, I'm a firm believer that everybody should own a pair of understated black courts. Don’t believe me? Take a look at the long list of Hollywood A-listers who have all opted for a pair of heeled pumps over the last couple of weeks; both Reese Witherspoon and Demi Moore are fans, and the celebrities prove just how versatile this particular style can be.

The simple black heel has been spotted styled with every type of outfit, from bright colours to classic lace and smart daytime looks; they work perfectly with everything. I’ve rounded up some of my favourite looks complete with a court shoe footnote below, that prove just how special this timeless heel can look.

Wear With Neon Brights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some might see a black shoe as a little jarring with a flashy shade of green or yellow, but Rosamund Pike proved otherwise with her latest red carpet look. The key to this aesthetic is to keep it simple and wear your colour-pop piece with just your heels and go for classic accessories that won't clash. Metallics or sparkles will work well and won't be overly busy - anything coloured or patterned could feel too much and will take away the fashion-forward vibe of your bold colour and black combination.

Next Textured Satin Halter Sleeveless Dress £55 at Next Dresses don't get much brighter than this one. Add simple black heels for a modern spin and complete with an oversized diamante necklace for a really glamorous feel. M&S Stiletto Heel Pointed Court Shoes £29.50 at M&S The classic design of these hero heels makes them wonderfully wearable, and they will sit well with a bold dress without stealing any attention away from your frock. Reiss Cristiana Geometric Crystal Necklace £148 at Reiss Wear this glitzy piece over your colourful occasion wear or simply layer it under a buttoned collar on an oversized white shirt for some daytime wow.

Wear With Your LBD

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hero pair of courts will complement your favourite little black dress beautifully. Whether you opt for gothic lace like Catherine Zeta Jones or something a little simpler, add some fuss-free heels to your look, and you will be all set for a party. Glossy fabrics like satin or patent leather will add a little more interest to an all-black ensemble, and for something a little sexier, opt for sharper pointed shoe styles and a classic stiletto.

Phase Eight Viktoria Midi Dress £189 at Phase Eight There is something very elegant and timeless about a lace dress and this longer-sleeve midi is one of the best of the season. Mint Velvet Pippa Black High Heel Court Shoes £120 at Mint Velvet These soft and supple leather heels have a lovely matte finish which adds a very high end feel. They are available in UK sizes 3-8 too. D2C Diamante Clutch & Shoulder Bag £28.99 (Was £54.99) at Debenhams A box clutch with subtle tonal embellishment will work with your all-black outfit nicely. This one has a handy shoulder strap option too.

Wear With Your Workwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your plain black court shoes will make an equally stylish finishing touch to your daytime looks. Take notes from Sarah Paulson and use your heeled pumps to complement a tailored trouser outfit or use them to complete a pencil skirt ensemble for your 9-5. If you are wearing your heels all day, look for styles with padded soles, lower heels or wider fits to keep your feet comfy and supported.

The court shoe has been popular for years because it really does look good with everything. As well as being versatile with styling, the classic heel is very flattering on legs, as the combination of sleek design, low V-front and high heel will make your pins appear longer and leaner from all angles.

If you don't already own a pair of black court shoes, now is a good time to invest, as they will see you through all kinds of plans in the run-up to Christmas and beyond. You can pop them on without having to think about it, knowing your heels are working with your outfit in the most fuss-free yet fashion forward way.

Shop More Court Shoes

H&M Point Court Shoe £27.99 at H&M A lower heel will be easier to wear all day than a sky-high pair of stilettos and can look just as stylish. Wear these with your best skinny jeans and a tailored blazer outfit. Good For the Sole Faux Suede Comfort Medium Court Shoes £31 (was £39) at Debenhams These block-heeled shoes are wide fit to add extra comfort while you dance the night away. There's a soft beige option too, which will be equally as versatile. Next Leather Point Toe Low Block Heels Shoes £59 at Next The faux-pony skin texture to these leather slip-ons tap into this season's western trend in a very subtle way. Add them to a double denim look or a boho maxi dress.

As these celebrities show, a black pair of court shoes really do go with absolutely everything. Whether it's date night outfits or smart casual situations, a pair of black shoes grounds and elevates every look. From jeans and a blazer ensembles to party-ready dresses, while they're ideal for the festive season, they will work year-round, making a good pair a sound investment.

Don't forget, as with all heels, always wear your heels in around the house before taking them out for a long wear or special occasion. Leather iterations will not only have lots of longevity, but they are also more likely to bend and mould to your foot for comfortable wear, as the leather should have a good level of give.