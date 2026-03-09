Cat Deeley's £45 check print midi is the skirt you can wear with boots, trainers or sandals
It's perfect for this in-between weather
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
There's nothing I love more than clothes shopping, but even I struggle to know what I'm looking for at this time of year. Do I want to buy those cosy boots that are reduced in the sale, or should I be looking at summer sandals instead?
They are few and far between, but some versatile pieces will work whatever the weather, and the Zara midi skirt that Cat Deeley wore on Monday's This Morning is one such item. In a classic Burberry-esque check print, it looks far more expensive than it is, plus it can be worn with a white T-shirt and summer sandals on a sunny day, or styled like Cat has done, with knee-high boots and knitwear on chillier days.
It's well worth £45, but it's also very likely to sell out. Currently, it's on the Zara website in all sizes (XS to XL), so be quick if you don't want to miss the boat on this must-have midi skirt.Article continues below
Copy Cat's style
Exact match
This is the very same skirt Cat wore to host today's episode of This Morning. Checks are one of those prints that never dates, and the neutral ecru colour will work with everything in your spring capsule wardrobe.
Exact match
Continuing the asymmetric theme, the collar on this knit is really interesting. Not only is it in the sale, it's the perfect lightweight knit for this time of year - breathable yet warm.
Cat's LK Bennett boots have now sold out, but I actually prefer the sturdy block heel on these similar Dune boots, anyway. They're also available in tan leather, and one happy customer wrote this review: "Very good quality, love the way they fit. Not too big around the calf. Absolutely stunning!! So happy!"
The asymmetric shape of Cat's skirt really elevates it, as does the leather belt she added. I also really love the frayed edges and slight split, which will show off a pair of knee-high boots perfectly.
I often feel overwhelmed when looking at what's new in at Zara, but Cat is the perfect model, and I'm heading straight to the checkout with this weatherproof wardrobe staple.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.