Cat Deeley's £45 check print midi is the skirt you can wear with boots, trainers or sandals

There's nothing I love more than clothes shopping, but even I struggle to know what I'm looking for at this time of year. Do I want to buy those cosy boots that are reduced in the sale, or should I be looking at summer sandals instead?

They are few and far between, but some versatile pieces will work whatever the weather, and the Zara midi skirt that Cat Deeley wore on Monday's This Morning is one such item. In a classic Burberry-esque check print, it looks far more expensive than it is, plus it can be worn with a white T-shirt and summer sandals on a sunny day, or styled like Cat has done, with knee-high boots and knitwear on chillier days.

It's well worth £45, but it's also very likely to sell out. Currently, it's on the Zara website in all sizes (XS to XL), so be quick if you don't want to miss the boat on this must-have midi skirt.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Copy Cat's style

The asymmetric shape of Cat's skirt really elevates it, as does the leather belt she added. I also really love the frayed edges and slight split, which will show off a pair of knee-high boots perfectly.

I often feel overwhelmed when looking at what's new in at Zara, but Cat is the perfect model, and I'm heading straight to the checkout with this weatherproof wardrobe staple.