This M&S air yarn jacket feels so light and easy to wear - it's the £38 star buy that will reinvent your spring wardrobe

This colourful knit has really impressed me

MATILDA AND A MODEL WEARING THE M&amp;S KNITTED JACKET
(Image credit: Matilda Stanley, M&S)
The weather has been particularly grey and dreary over the last couple of weeks, and I have been looking for something bright and cheerful to lift my wardrobe (and my spirits) and cancel out the February gloom. I wanted something bold but cosy, so when I spotted a chilli-red jacket in the window of my local M&S, I knew I had to have it.

The ‘Air Yarn Pocket Detail Knitted Jacket’ is a soft, knitted cover-up that looks like a boxy jacket but is made from a polyester, acrylic and wool blend that feels like a cardigan, so it’s the perfect extra layer for the tricky weeks before spring. I was originally drawn to the statement scarlet shade, but when I tried it on, I was impressed by how soft and snuggly it feels to wear. It’s warm and practical while being very lightweight, and I can see it being one of those pieces that I can throw on over a t-shirt or a blouse without having to worry about it being too bulky or getting sweaty during my morning commuter train journey.

matilda wearing the M&amp;amp;S air yarn knitted jacket

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

How to Style The Jacket

M&S Knitted Jacket + Jeans

how to wear the M&amp;amp;S knitted jacket

(Image credit: M&S, River Island, Adidas)

I tried on the red iteration of the jacket over a striped top and my beloved M&S Carrot Leg Jeans, and it really worked as a fun and cheerful daytime outfit. A lined top and blue denim is a failsafe combination, and the knitted cover-up works well to pull it all together - add some similar-toned trainers or ballet pumps, and you'll be all set for a busy weekend.

M&S Knitted Jacket + Printed Dress

an dress outfit styled with the M&amp;amp;S knitted jacket

(Image credit: M&S, Boden, &Other Stories, Moda in Pelle)

A colourful knit will really pop against an equally bright print, so try wearing the jacket over a spring-ready midi dress for a really joyful ensemble. Add a bag in another sunny shade, before finishing your outfit with suede boots for a fresh take on boho style, and then switch to chunky sandals once the weather warms.

M&S Knitted Jacket + Animal Print

an leopard print skirt outfit built around the M&amp;amp;S knitted jacket

(Image credit: M&S, John Lewis, Rixo, H&M)

There is something about a pop of red and a splash of animal print that seems to really work - they are a match made in fashion heaven, and this jacket shows off the look perfectly. The knitted piece will be evening-ready when thrown over a silky cami and wild cat skirt. Add heels and a slick of lipstick in a similar scarlet hue, and you've got an excellent date night outfit.

As well as the outfits above, I will try wearing the M&S jacket with fresh white trousers and a shirt for a polished spin, or with a dress in a similar red tone for a colour-drenched effect.

The super soft yet warm fabric means it can help to keep me toasty now, and will be a wearable jacket over the coming months and for those chillier summer evenings too. It's a year-round wardrobe winner and will easily lift your look.

There were only a couple of sizes left in my local store, though, and I predict this one will sell out fast, so don't hang around too long.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

