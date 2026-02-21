This M&S air yarn jacket feels so light and easy to wear - it's the £38 star buy that will reinvent your spring wardrobe

The weather has been particularly grey and dreary over the last couple of weeks, and I have been looking for something bright and cheerful to lift my wardrobe (and my spirits) and cancel out the February gloom. I wanted something bold but cosy, so when I spotted a chilli-red jacket in the window of my local M&S, I knew I had to have it.

The ‘Air Yarn Pocket Detail Knitted Jacket’ is a soft, knitted cover-up that looks like a boxy jacket but is made from a polyester, acrylic and wool blend that feels like a cardigan, so it’s the perfect extra layer for the tricky weeks before spring. I was originally drawn to the statement scarlet shade, but when I tried it on, I was impressed by how soft and snuggly it feels to wear. It’s warm and practical while being very lightweight, and I can see it being one of those pieces that I can throw on over a t-shirt or a blouse without having to worry about it being too bulky or getting sweaty during my morning commuter train journey.

The collar detail, contrast black buttons, and patch pockets add a smarter feel compared to my usual knitwear, so this one will have lots of versatility when it comes to styling. It will sit equally well over a shirt and tailoring as it will with my wide-leg denim and a Breton stripe top. The colour is bold, but red also feels quite traditional and a little more wearable than other primary tones, so there are plenty of ways to style this staple. I have rounded up some outfit ideas below.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the Cardigan

M&S Air-Yarn Pocket Detail Knitted Jacket £38 at M&S The air yarn jacket is designed to be light and easy to wear and it really does live up to the title. It's warm but thin enough to layer over a range of tops and dresses without having to worry too much. I tried on the red colour, but there is also a beige, black and grey version and they are available in sizes Extra Small to Extra Large.

How to Style The Jacket

M&S Knitted Jacket + Jeans

(Image credit: M&S, River Island, Adidas)

I tried on the red iteration of the jacket over a striped top and my beloved M&S Carrot Leg Jeans, and it really worked as a fun and cheerful daytime outfit. A lined top and blue denim is a failsafe combination, and the knitted cover-up works well to pull it all together - add some similar-toned trainers or ballet pumps, and you'll be all set for a busy weekend.

Shop the Look

M&S Pure Slub Cotton Striped T-Shirt £16 at M&S You can never have too many striped t-shirts as they are such an easy way to wear print. This soft pink version will look great under the jacket and finished with sunglasses on a sunny day. River Island Blue Mid Rise Seamed Barrel Leg Jeans £46 at River Island This brighter blue pair are one of the best barrel leg jeans available right now. The roomy top and tapered leg shape will work with most body types nicely for a very relaxed yet flattering fit. Adidas SL72 OG Shoes in Better Scarlet £85 at Adidas You can't go wrong with Adidas kicks - as well as being some of the most comfortable trainers, they have a modern and chic design that will work with dresses or trousers.

M&S Knitted Jacket + Printed Dress

(Image credit: M&S, Boden, &Other Stories, Moda in Pelle)

A colourful knit will really pop against an equally bright print, so try wearing the jacket over a spring-ready midi dress for a really joyful ensemble. Add a bag in another sunny shade, before finishing your outfit with suede boots for a fresh take on boho style, and then switch to chunky sandals once the weather warms.

Shop the Look

Boden Ava Linen Blend Midi Dress £199 at Boden This eye-catching frock is practically crying out for sunshine and will look gorgeous over the coming months. It's available in petite, regular and long lengths to help you find your fit too. Moda in Pelle Otto Suede Ankle Boots £139.95 at John Lewis A real suede pair of boots like these is a worthwhile investment, as they will last you a lifetime. They'll make a chic western-inspired footnote to skinny jeans or a floaty frock. &Other Stories Small Braided-Leather Bag £125 at &Other Stories This soft leather piece has a very modern feel to it that will act as a designer-inspired finishing touch to a bold printed dress or with your tailored suit for work.

M&S Knitted Jacket + Animal Print

(Image credit: M&S, John Lewis, Rixo, H&M)

There is something about a pop of red and a splash of animal print that seems to really work - they are a match made in fashion heaven, and this jacket shows off the look perfectly. The knitted piece will be evening-ready when thrown over a silky cami and wild cat skirt. Add heels and a slick of lipstick in a similar scarlet hue, and you've got an excellent date night outfit.

Shop the Look

John Lewis Pure Silk Lace Trim Cami Top £39 at John Lewis A pure silk camisole vest like this one will look gorgeous as it is, or try layering it under an unbuttoned shirt for just a flash of black lace. RIXO Kelly Silk Midi Skirt £215 at RIXO The light and floaty fabric combined with a subtle -line shape makes this one easy and breezy to wear. Team with black lace for a dressy feel or tone it down with an oversized sweatshirt and trainers. H&M Pointed Leather Court Shoes £46 (was £64) at H&M Every wardrobe should include a classic pair of black court shoes as they go with an endless amount of outfits. The adjustable ankle strap on this pair gives the traditional shoe a fresh new look too.

As well as the outfits above, I will try wearing the M&S jacket with fresh white trousers and a shirt for a polished spin, or with a dress in a similar red tone for a colour-drenched effect.

The super soft yet warm fabric means it can help to keep me toasty now, and will be a wearable jacket over the coming months and for those chillier summer evenings too. It's a year-round wardrobe winner and will easily lift your look.

There were only a couple of sizes left in my local store, though, and I predict this one will sell out fast, so don't hang around too long.