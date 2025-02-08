I first wore skinny jeans 25 years ago, and they're still my go-to denim for these confidence-boosting looks

Arguably the most polarising fashion item of all time, the mere mention of skinny jeans sparks debate. A bold statement, I know, but skinny jeans will always have a place in my wardrobe.

I first wore skinny jeans 20 years ago in the mid 2000s, when I finally gave in to the trend that took over the bell bottoms I lived in through the 90s and was devastated to watch fall out of favour. My short legs and wide hips loved the balance and flattering silhouette flared jeans offered – they are undoubtedly the best jeans for my body type. And the new drain pipe, tight-fitting style was one that, frankly, terrified me.

I remember asking my friend if I could 'get away with wearing them'. Much wiser and more confident than I was back then, what she said really stuck with me - anyone can wear anything, it's just about finding a way to style clothes that works for you. And by that she meant wearing them in a way that made me feel confident, rather than following trends.

It took a while to find my comfort zone with the controversial denim, and while I am personally very happy jean trends have swung in favour of much more loose, relaxed styles in recent years, I have two pairs of skinny jeans that will always remain. Why? Because whether they are 'in' or not, I have two ageless outfits I love, both of which fill me confidence as soon as I put them on, and and skinny jeans are the only denim they work with.

Thankfully, skinnies have come on a fair bit in the last two decades, and there are lots more soft, stretchy options now, rather than just the very rigid, restrictive offerings of the past. I wear M&S's Lily Slim Fit jeans, only £25 per pair, they come in a range of colours, fit beautifully and are comfortable enough for all-day wear without feeling restricted in any way.

Skinny jeans outfit 1

(Image credit: Future / Zara / DeMellier / House of Bruh / M&S)

Skinny jeans are the best way to show off footwear, and they are also a fantastic way to play around with proportion. This outfit makes me feel so put together, without trying too hard. It's so simple, combining wardrobe staples to create a versatile, timeless looks that works for any occasion.

The real star of the show here is my tan suede Western-style boots, which I love being able to show off with this outfit. I could, of course, do the same with leggings, but they wouldn't give me the support I like or the option to add a belt. I feel like I mean business in this outfit, and skinny jeans are a supporting but vital component.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the look

M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans £25 at M&S I have two pairs of these M&S Lily Slim Fit jeans. They are so soft and comfortable, and while they are slim-fitting, they are definitely not the super tight skinny jeans I remember from the past. Not restrictive at all, these jeans are really flattering and work brilliantly in this outfit choice. Zara Soft Neck High Top £17.99 at Zara This knitted vest from Zara is one of my fashion finds this year already. It's brilliant for this outfit as it adds warmth but doesn't have the bulk of sleeves under my jacket. The soft neck add detail to elevate the outfit overall, giving it chic, polished feel. And it's such a good price! Zara Oversized Double-Breasted Blazer £59.99 at Zara My jacket is an old Zara buy, but if I had to choose another right now it would be this oversized double-breasted piece from the popular high street retailer. Skinny jeans are a great way to play with proportions, and having an oversized piece like this on top would not only be super chic but really flattering. DeMellier The New York Mocha Suede Bag £495 at DeMellier $620 at Mytheresa Bags are my thing, and so when DeMellier had a 20% off sale at the tailend of last year, I couldn't resist The New York in this stunning mocha suede. A real investment piece, I didn't take this purchase lightly, but it's such a timeless accessory it goes with almost everything - worth every penny. House of Bruar Ladies Suede Cowboy Boot £99.95 (was £149.95) at House of Bruar These suede Cowboy boots from House of Bruar are strikingly similar to my (now very old) ones. I love this style as it cuts off at a really flattering part of my calf, and is wide at the top, giving my legs lots of room to breathe. The heel elongates my leg but is still comfortable enough to wear all day - an autumn/winter wardrobe staple. Nixon Time Teller Visit Site While I usually wear my Apple Watch day-to-day, I bought this Nixon Time Teller recently and have noticed me reaching for it over my smartwatch more and more. It's such a chic design, which comes in a variety of styles, but this classic gold and green combination is stunning – and completes this outfit.

Skinny jeans outfit 2

(Image credit: Future / H&M / DeMellier / adidas)

The second outfit is much more relaxed, and one I've lived in recently for everything from work to weekend coffee dates with friends. Here my skinny jeans support a statement jumper or sweatshirt and my oversized long wool coat, which I wouldn't be without in the colder months.

I have quite short legs, and so often struggle to find skinny jeans the right length to wear with trainers and so end up turning them up. I actually prefer having the bottoms turned up, it adds a tiny bit of volume to balance the smallest part of my leg with the widest, plus it means I really get to show off my beloved adidas Sambas. This outfit makes me feel put together, again, without trying to hard, it's a really simple way for me to feel a little bit cool and confident while be warm and very comfortable.

Shop the look

H&M Brushed-Finish Tie-Belt Coat £49.99 at H&M My Zara coat is another old buy, but there are loads of fantastic long coats on the high street right now. My top pick would be this brushed finish tie-belt piece from H&M, not only is it a brilliant price, it's a really flattering length, and the tie-belt means you can create a really tailored look. H&M Text-Motif Sweatshirt £19.99 at H&M The 'Parisian' sweatshirt I am wearing is a previous season item from Whistles, and one I wear time and time again as part of this outfit. An oversized statement jumper or knit adds volume and balance to my skinny jeans, and the text detail takes it from a basic top to something altogether more chic. adidas Samba OG Shoes £95 at adidas I, like the rest of the world, jumped on the adidas Samba train a while back now, and bought these black OG shoes. Unlike other trainers, adidas Sambas have a much more casual chic feel to them, and they fit perfectly with this look. I've been really pleasantly surprised by the comfort and versatility of these popular shoes.

So there you go. I am, I would like to point out, by no means any kind of fashion expert. All I have is 45 years of life experience trying to work out how to style trends in a way that works for me personally. And my biggest takeaway is anyone can wear anything at any age, no matter what the trend or what anyone else says - fashion is about wearing clothes that make you feel good. And if that includes skinny jeans, so be it.